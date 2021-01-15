The death of José María Párraga, the painter who had Luna as his second surname and Vagh Gogh on his tie, as Gontzal Díez wrote, left “all of Murcia upset.” These were the words of García Martínez, who recalled the friend who had gone in a letter published in this newspaper –each word, in reality, is a tear–, entitled ‘Escape the three from Heaven for a few days’. People have been calling me all morning. Muñoz Barberán made me cry. You won’t believe it, but all of Murcia is upset with your departure ». «Listen carefully: wherever you are, you will surely find yourself there with whom you already know. Of friends who are dying, only you can I trust for a similar mission “, Garcia Martínez asked him, finding himself” a little sick “, with a sore throat,” from putting up with that knot for so many hours. ” It was April 12, 1997, and the body of Párraga was veiled in the church of San Juan de Dios in Murcia, where Valcárcel approached to place the flag of the Region on the coffin. As soon as death was known, the Autonomous Community announced that an artistic center was going to bear his name.

Párraga caused the Region to dress in mourning. “Ocher mourning, of earth and engraved wood, its emblematic color,” noted Gontzal Díez, who defined him as “a vital curious.” His last tie, witnesses have attested, wore Van Gogh’s spectacular sunflowers. “A ten as a person and a ten as an artist”, said Ángel Meca, from the Detrás del Rollo gallery, which opened in January 1966 with the exhibition ‘Detrás de Párraga’. Her flat painting with an almost Egyptian conception, fed by a thousand influences, painted on anything, “even with shoe polish”, is part of Roxana’s story. And ours.