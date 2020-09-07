Screenshots of correspondences and different info transmitted by a cell phone, laptop computer or different fashionable technique of communication, licensed by notaries, are more and more used as proof in court docket circumstances. Statistics printed by the Federal Notary Chamber present that this observe has grown by 12%: 13.5 thousand individuals have acquired the service of notarizing a screenshot for the reason that starting of the yr. Practising legal professionals advised Izvestia about correctly formalize such proof and use it successfully throughout the trial.

Cannot lower it out with an ax

At present, for many individuals, the Web has grow to be virtually a habitat. The work is carried out remotely exterior the workplace, offers are signed with out conferences and handshakes. All this, after all, typically creates grounds for misunderstanding between the events, and generally, alas, for fraud. Due to this fact, it’s by no means superfluous to take a screenshot of an vital correspondence, after which notarize it. The identical approach helps carry to justice the organizers of cyberbullying, copyright infringers. Not solely residents, but additionally authorities companies, reminiscent of tax authorities, use the brand new mechanism for processing proof.

“Not so way back, the Inspectorate of the Federal Tax Service approached a notary, which, as a part of an on-site tax audit, wanted to substantiate the presence of a sure model of products within the assortment of a web based retailer of one of many firms.” , – fromcommunicates on the web site of the Federal Notary Chamber. In keeping with statistics, knowledge from the community are most frequently verified by Muscovites, residents of St. Petersburg and the Krasnodar Territory. Fairly often, residents are requested to file their correspondence in social networks, by e-mail or in a messenger. For instance, the FNP provides an instance when this sort of communication helped a restaurant to show the very fact of legit use of pictures of a retired photographer. He tried to sue a former employer for utilizing his pictures within the design of the menu. The correspondence clearly said that the photographs had been the results of the worker’s efficiency and the restaurant was entitled to make use of them.

Picture: TASS / Vladimir Astapkovich

Documentary affirmation is drawn up by a protocol of examination of Web pages, which doesn’t have a limitation interval. It signifies when and by what hyperlinks the notary went, a screenshot is connected to the doc.

“Elimination or enhancing of publications on the Web, which had been initially recorded with the assistance of a notary, will now not save the offender from legal responsibility. Like some other notarial deed, the protocol of viewing net pages is endowed with elevated evidentiary power, which signifies that it doesn’t require extra affirmation for the court docket. “ , – defined within the FNP.

The facility of a phrase

Izvestia requested the legal professionals how efficiently the screenshots assist the events defend their pursuits in court docket.

– Presently, the regulation incorporates a class of “different proof”, which incorporates all digital proof. Correspondence in messengers, e-mail is acknowledged as proof in court docket, topic to numerous necessities: it have to be related, admissible and dependable , – explains the lawyer Victoria Danilchenko.

Compliance with the primary requirement signifies that messages ought to relate to the topic of the dispute (or offense), include indications of sure actions or occasions that verify or refute the fee of the disputed actions.

Picture: RIA Novosti

– As well as, the sender and recipient of the message have to be clearly recognized. At present, many immediate messengers are tied to a cellphone quantity. If this quantity is registered to the one who truly carried out this correspondence, then there will likely be no issues. But when the quantity belongs to a different particular person or group, then attaching correspondence to proof will be very problematic. , – says Danilchenko.

In correspondence, individuals typically use abbreviations, slang, make errors that distort the which means, and that is one other problem in court docket. The identical autocorrect, which is utilized by default in smartphones, could make vital changes, the supply notes.

– Correctness of correspondence signifies that messages mustn’t solely relate to the deserves of the case, but additionally include dependable info, not fragmentary and never of a presumptive nature. To find out the diploma of reliability, correspondence is in contrast with testimony, materials proof, protocols and different proof , – explains the lawyer.

Admissibility means the legality of acquiring it.

– To realize entry to correspondence in a service that shops all textual content messages on the server, you have to ship a request to its proprietor. Correspondence obtained by means of account hacking is not going to be accepted as proof. An vital function within the presentation of correspondence in court docket is performed by the strategy of its execution. There are two principal methods – offering proof with a notary or self-securing proof. The primary technique is extra dependable, for the reason that protocol drawn up by a notary will meet all formal necessities as proof. However its drawback is the excessive price. – says the lawyer.

Picture: Izvestia / Mikhail Tereshchenko

Self-securing of proof doesn’t require prices, through which case the court docket will certainly must current the phone itself with the correspondence.

– If the cellphone is misplaced or damaged, then the opportunity of attaching this correspondence is totally excluded , – says Victoria Danilchenko.

In keeping with the lawyer, in the present day the fixation device is utilized in virtually all areas of authorized proceedings. In Danilchenko’s observe, there was a course of when the court docket, counting on the correspondence of the previous spouses, dominated that the youngsters ought to stay with their father. The mom within the textual content expressed her intention to remove widespread kids and illegally deprive her ex-husband of communication with them. In one other divorce proceedings, a lawyer, with the assistance of correspondence licensed by a notary, managed to guard the property rights of his shopper. The husband wrote to his spouse that he registered the residence he purchased throughout the marriage in a 3rd occasion. Consequently, the dwelling was acknowledged as collectively acquired property.

Belief however confirm

In keeping with Maxim Strilchenko, an worker of the S&Ok Vertical Legislation Workplace, fixation is resorted to in circumstances of danger of lack of proof (for instance, e-mail and messenger correspondence could also be deleted, articles on the Web corrected, and so on.)

– Conditions through which notarial provision of proof is utilized in prison observe will be divided into two teams: that is an attraction to regulation enforcement companies with an announcement a couple of crime and protection in a prison case , – says the lawyer Strilchenko.

Picture: TASS / Sergey Shleyuk

Within the first state of affairs, the applicant seeks to repair the very fact of the presence of a letter, message, publication and their content material, as a result of in any other case the violator, as quickly as he learns in regards to the pre-investigation verify in opposition to him, can take measures to destroy the data.

– When finishing up a verify on a criminal offense report, a regulation enforcement officer trusts a notarized doc extra, with out doubting its authenticity. Throughout the investigation, the data (if preserved) will likely be moreover recorded with the assistance of investigative actions. However, it is strongly recommended to instantly file info with the assistance of a notary, this may enhance the possibilities of initiating a prison case, and such paperwork sooner or later can obtain the standing of proof in a prison case. – says the interlocutor of Izvestia.

Insurance coverage for the accused

If this sort of info is offered within the pursuits of the protection, the lawyer ought to be particularly vigilant.

Strilchenko’s lawyer believes that you shouldn’t instantly give a cell phone to the investigator for examination, which can include a message vital for a prison case. As observe reveals, the gadget could cease functioning, the message on it could disappear, and the proof will likely be misplaced.

– If the accused brings a screenshot of such a message to the investigator with out assurance, then the latter could have doubts, for the reason that supply of the proof has not been established, and the message itself might have been falsified , – Strilchenko says. In such circumstances, he considers fixing with a notary as extra insurance coverage.

Picture: Depositphotos

– On this case, the origin and reliability of the proof is not going to elevate doubts. If such proof is misplaced from the supplies of the prison case, will probably be potential to replenish it with out a lot problem. The identical is with the content material of the web site web page on the Web: the protection facet could not have some other means of fixing proof, as a result of the investigator independently directs the investigation and decides on the conduct of investigative actions. Which means the request of the protection to examine the positioning will be left unhappy, and with out fixing the data will be misplaced, and solely a notary may help on this state of affairs – says the lawyer.

Maxim Strilchenko drew consideration to the truth that the investigator can independently connect proof, draw up an inspection protocol and file info. Thus, the prosecution doesn’t want the assistance of a notary.