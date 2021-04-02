At the moment, in Japan a manga called Deadpool Samurai which is gaining popularity among readers of the Country of the rising sun. The funny thing is that this story was on a ‘safe’ path until they decided to crossover with another series of heroes: My hero academia.

What happened? In the most recent issue of the manga Deadpool Samurai, the largemouth mercenary also known as Wade wilson, faced Thanos in a completely uneven battle. Even the Mad Titan he did not have the Infinity Gauntlet.

When the going got tough in this story Deadpool decided to send a message to Captain Marvel for me to help him, the problem is that Thanos he gets in on the action and it all goes ‘wrong’.

Deadpool notices this and even claims Thanos for having sent the message to the wrong person. The Mad Titan is unfazed and is ready to take down the ‘Marvel hero’ until help arrives …

We also recommend: My Hero Academia: All For One’s Dark Prophecy Has Been Fulfilled

Deadpool Samurai: Is All Might stronger than Thanos?

The message I wanted to send Deadpool to Captain Marvel ended up coming into the hands of one of the most iconic heroes within My hero academia. Who are we referring to? TO All Might.

When all was lost All might arrives with his Detroit Smash patented and save Deadpool that he was defeated by the Mad Titan, who turns out to be too strong in the manga of Deadpool Samurai.

It is worth emphasizing that the design of All might in Deadpool Samurai is very faithful to Kouhei Horikoshi and the overall combination looks very promising. Even the Marvel mercenary looks very happy that the hero of My hero academia helped you.

What do you think of this collaboration? Would you like me to continue? Don’t stop sharing your opinion on our social networks and stay for more news on EarthGamer.

Source



