Friday, February 3, 2023
All Mexican soccer players with dual nationality who will be in the MLS

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in Sports
Less and less until the start of the season in the Major League Soccer. will be next Saturday February 25 when the emotions start in the American competition that has grown over the years.

Each of the clubs is motivated and wants to play a good role, which would help them score points and thus have greater opportunities to achieve maximum achievement.

The most recent champion is LAFC, a team where Mexican striker Carlos Vela plays. The Los Angeles team defeated the Philadelphia Union in one of the most emotional and heartfelt finals since the penalty shootout.

On this occasion, in 90min we present you who are all the Mexican soccer players with dual nationality who will be in the competition.

Hector Jimenez (Austin)

Hector Jimenez

Hector Jimenez. / Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Alfonso Ocampo (Austin)

Alfonso Ocampo Chavez, Yannick Leliendal

Alfonso Ocampo in a game with the United States. / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Obed Vargas (Seattler Sounders)

Ricardo Galindo, Obed Vargas

Obey Vargas. / Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Luis Barraza (New York City)

Luis Barraza

The goalkeeper Luis Barraza. / Ira L. Black-Corbis/GettyImages

Cade Cowell (San Jose)

cade cowell

Cade Cowell. / Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas)

Marco Farfan (FC Dallas)

marco farfan

Marco Farfan. / Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas)

Edwin Cerrillo

Edwin Cerrillo. / Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Paul Arriola (FC Dallas)

Paul Arriola

Paul Arriola. / Jenny Chuang/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati)

Brandon Vasquez

Brandon Vasquez. / John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Marky Delgado (LA Galaxy)

Marky Delgado

Marky Delgado. / Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy)

Adam Saldana

Adam Saldana. / Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Memo Rodriguez (LA Galaxy)

memo rodriguez

Memo Rodríguez when he was a Houston player. /Bob Levey/Getty Images

Omar Gonzalez (New England Revolution)

Omar González

Omar Gonzalez. / Fernando Leon/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ozzie Cisneros (Sporting Kansas City)

Frankie Amaya (New York Red Bulls)

Frankie Amaya

Frankie Amaya. / Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls)

Omir Fernandez

Omir Fernandez. / Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids)

william yarbrough

William Yarbrough. / Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire)

Mauricio Pineda

Mauricio Pineda. / Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tomas Gomez (Real Salt Lake)

Thomas Gomez

Thomas Gomez. / Chris Gardner/Getty Images