All Mexican soccer players with dual nationality who will be in the MLS

Less and less until the start of the season in the Major League Soccer. will be next Saturday February 25 when the emotions start in the American competition that has grown over the years.
Each of the clubs is motivated and wants to play a good role, which would help them score points and thus have greater opportunities to achieve maximum achievement.
The most recent champion is LAFC, a team where Mexican striker Carlos Vela plays. The Los Angeles team defeated the Philadelphia Union in one of the most emotional and heartfelt finals since the penalty shootout.
On this occasion, in 90min we present you who are all the Mexican soccer players with dual nationality who will be in the competition.
Hector Jimenez (Austin)
Hector Jimenez.
Alfonso Ocampo (Austin)
Alfonso Ocampo in a game with the United States.
Obed Vargas (Seattler Sounders)
Obey Vargas.
Luis Barraza (New York City)
The goalkeeper Luis Barraza.