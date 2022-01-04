On Friday, Utrecht professor Marc Bonten will meet again with the OMT, the team of experts that advises the cabinet on the measures to be taken. From an opinion published today (see box at the bottom of this article) it already appears that the OMT still sees a lot of danger in the advancing omikron variant. Doctor-microbiologist Bonten therefore warns that ‘we should not count on the lockdown to disappear’. “It is unlikely that if we say on Monday that some of the schools will open again, we would say on Friday: stop all measures at once.”

According to the OMT member ‘people should not have too much hope that that will be our advice’. According to Bonten, the Netherlands has also become wise through damage and shame in that regard. “Twice before, relaxations have translated into major steps: in June and September, only both times we had to come back to that,” emphasizes Bonten. “If the OMT is relaxed, I think it will be step by step. It makes much more sense to take small steps.”