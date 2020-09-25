“Keep Nokia In France”. Keep Nokia in France. This is the watchword for the mobilization of the equipment manufacturer’s employees. Because if this fourth massive layoff plan in four years is successful, the presence of the group that bought Alcatel in 2015 in the territory appears compromised in the medium term. It is the research and development centers on 5G in Nozay in Essonne and on cybersecurity in Lannion, in Brittany, which are hit hard. Employees redouble their inventiveness to save their jobs.

Since this week, a video is running on Nokia’s internal network. Employees from all over the world say there: “keep Nokia in France”, in about fifteen languages, in German, Finnish, Russian and even in Hindi, where part of the French jobs would be relocated.

One of the Breton engineers shared it on his Linkedin account.

It is also a question of showing the reality of the social breakdown. 1233 positions. The employees had the idea of ​​cutting out life-size and numbered silhouettes in wood. They painted them blue, the color of the Nokia logo. 402 in Lannion, and 831 in Essonne. “We demonstrated this Thursday with our silhouettes in Nozay, says Laurent Richard, central CGT union delegate. There were a few hundred of us, and residents came to us with signs of support. Then we attached our silhouettes to the company entrance gates ”.

The unions hope soon to be able to demonstrate together in Lannion and bring together the 1233 figures. “We had to postpone our trip to Brittany to October with our silhouettes to October, regrets Laurent Richard. We have plenty of mobilization projects, but the restrictions linked to the Covid are putting obstacles in the way. We are being told that there will be a government announcement on our fate, perhaps on October 8. So we will still try to parade at Bercy a little before, just to put the pressure on them. “

Because otherwise, discussions with the management of the group initiated by the Secretary of State for Industry, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, no news. “But they are forced to say that they are fighting against the PSE, especially since they have just repeated that 5G is strategic” notes the Cégétiste.

Employees can at least count on the mobilization of certain local elected officials. This is because these sites are the main employers of the cities concerned. And the induced jobs are all the more numerous as these are qualified positions, engineers which are threatened. “Let us put in the balance the cancellation of the sale of Alcatel to Nokia called on Thursday on BFM the president of the Brittany region, Loig Chesnais-Girard. We were promised jobs and excellence in Lannion. We Britons feel cheated. You want to go ? Give us back the patents, the technologies, the contracts! “

In Lannion, employees have launched another challenge since Monday. They took turns to cover 3,200 kilometers by bike, the distance separating the Breton site and Espoo, in Finland, where the headquarters of the multinational is. A symbolic journey, since the road has been traveled by repeating a loop of 3 kilometers on the Lannion plateau more than 1000 times. They still hope to challenge the new CEO of the group who took office this summer.

Next step ? “We are also trying to organize a communications blackout lasting several days next week, between France and Germany and Finland,” explains Laurent Richard. It scares employees a little less than the strike. But we hope that this will show that we are essential to the group ”.