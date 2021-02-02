Latvia will become the sole host of the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship, it is reported on the site International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

As specified, this decision was made following a meeting of the organization’s council.

Tournament games will be held from May 21 to June 6 in Riga.

Initially, together with Latvia, the tournament was supposed to be hosted by Belarus, but on January 18 the IIHF council made a decision to postpone matches from Minsk. The federation stated that it was impossible to ensure the well-being of teams, spectators and officials during the tournament in the Belarusian capital.

Official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova called the IIHF decision politicized. According to her, it is unacceptable to use sanctions instruments in sports.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins previously stated that the International Ice Hockey Federation will have to help the country with funding if all the World Championship matches are held in Riga.