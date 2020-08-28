All major leagues



Again, games in US sports canceled as a protest against police violence





A security guard opens the gate for an empty bus as it leaves the Scotiabank Arena.

Photo: dpa / Frank Gunn





Munich The professional ice hockey league NHL joins the protest against police violence: four play-off games have been postponed. There are also further cancellations in all other major leagues.

In the North American professional sports leagues, numerous games were canceled again on Thursday in the wake of the protests against police violence. For the first time, the professional ice hockey league NHL reacted to the strike in the professional basketball league NBA under pressure from the players. She postponed the four play-off games on Thursday and Friday. They should be made up for on Saturday.

The three games in each of the women’s (WNBA) and men’s (NBA) professional basketball leagues were not played. According to matching media reports, the NBA should continue to play on Saturday, the WNBA could start playing again on Friday.



Photo: AP / Kevin C. Cox





In the baseball professional league MLB seven of 15 games were canceled on Thursday. In the soccer league MLS, which had canceled five of six games on Wednesday due to pressure from the players, no games were scheduled on Thursday and Friday. Nine NFL football league teams canceled their training sessions on Thursday in protest.

The New York Islanders with the German national players Thomas Greiss and Tom Kühnhackl were also affected by the cancellation of the NHL games. You should have played the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The NHL supports the “decision of the players not to play,” said the league and the players’ union in a joint statement. The NHL had been heavily criticized for initially continuing the game on Wednesday.

