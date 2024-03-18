













All Macross is coming to Disney Plus and with a little luck, it will also be on Star Plus









A splendid new main poster of Macross was revealed to announce that this franchise is about to arrive on Disney Plus under the Star Plus label, worldwide.

The complete sci-fi saga consisting of 18 installments will be available through Disney Plus. Besides, It is likely that more details about the delivery date will be given at Anime Japan 2024, which will be held in Japan on March 23. definitive.

“In 2021, it was possible to deliver Macross to the world. And now, with a wonderful partner called Disney Plus, the latest work from 'Super Space-Time Fortress Macross Flash Back 2012' to 'Macross the Movie Δ Zettai LIVE!!!!!!'. I am very happy to be able to deliver all the works to everyone around the world. Disney Plus said it wanted to distribute all the works at once. It was also our dream. The 'Macross' series can be enjoyed on a single platform, but it is a series that you can enjoy more if you know the connection between each installment. Please enjoy the greatest opportunity to experience the world of 'Macross', provided by Disney Plus”declared the manager of Big West.

Remember that anime began to be adapted in the 80's and its popularity prevails. You will soon be able to meet them in case you haven't seen them!

Disney Plus announced:

“And this time, all 18 titles in the 'Macross' series that has garnered tremendous support from a wide range of generations, will be released on Disney Plus! All titles in the series are scheduled to be distributed within 2024, and Disney Plus will be the only distribution platform where you can see all the titles together.”

Source: Disney Plus

So now you know, you'll have to get a Disney subscription if you want to support your franchise.

What is Macross about?

Macross is an anime franchise that first saw the light of day in the first half of the 1980s. The first series is about the arrival of a spaceship to Earth in late 1999., which causes the beginning of a project to go to space. What the human beings did not count on was the arrival of the Zentraedis, who were looking for that stranded ship.

At the beginning of the defense, Hikaru Ichijo appears, a young man who visits his friend Roy Focker, a pilot who now belongs to the United Nations squadron and who flies planes called “Valkyries” that have three transformations. In the middle of the conflict he involves a girl named Lin Minn May.

The ship that starts the conflict is launched into space with the entire population that surrounded it and now has the difficult task of returning to Earth while having a war with a race that is trapped by the culture of the Earthlings who know the music and love between the two sexes.

This series has a good number of sequels that always involve a love triangle, transformable planes and a lot of music. Have you seen any of the Macross installments?

