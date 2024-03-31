The franchise of Spider-Man in the cinema is somewhat uncertain, since it is not known if Sony and Marvel They will be renewing deals to continue with Tom Holland in the universe of heroes, or if the rights owners are going to keep the character and give him a new reboot. While this is happening, efforts are being made for new generations to learn about the beginnings of the saga in these big screen theaters and for this purpose a special announcement has been made so that they can go see these films for the first time.

From what has been announced in a new trailer, every live action film of the character will once again be available in the cinema format, that is, we will have from the beginning with the performance of Tobey Maguire then passing with Andrew Garfield and culminating with Tom Holland. Obviously, we will also have the historic meeting that could be seen in theaters at the end of the 2020. This to possibly give way to the announcement of what awaits the arachnid in the following years to come.

Here you can see it:

This is the release schedule for the movies (at least in the United States)

– Spider-Man (2002): April 15

– Spider-Man 2: April 22

– Spider-Man 3: April 29

– The Amazing Spider-Man: May 6

– The Amazing Spider-Man 2: May 13

– Spider-Man: Homecoming: May 20

– Spider-Man: Far From Home: May 27

– Spider-Man: No Way Home: June 3

It is not yet known if these tapes will reach Mexicobut it is very possible that they will do so, given that these re-releases are of interest to the large companies that manage cinema chains.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: If this comes to our country, I definitely have to go to all the movies, or at least try to watch the older ones to relive those moments of youth. However, we will have to wait to see if Cinemex or Cinépolis are willing to release one per week.