Lionel Messi has a privileged career. He had many titles, broke almost all records and had many finals. In football there are joys and sorrows, so he had to live all kinds of experiences.
Next, we will make a brief summary of his history and the finals that he had to experience in Barcelona, PSG and the Argentine team. In total there were 40 and in Qatar it will be number 41.
He had to play the Copa del Rey final ten times. With seven wins and three losses. The joys were in the 2008-09, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons) and the sadness in the 2010-2011, 2013-2014, 2018-2019 .
In the Spanish Super Cup there were 11 finals. With victories in the 2005-06, 2006-07, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. The frustrations were four times, against Real Madrid and Athletic (twice with each).
On the other hand, the European Super Cup is also with a positive balance. He had to win three in the 2009-10, 2011-12 and 2015-16 seasons) and lost in 2006 with Sevilla.
The greatest joy was given to him in the Club World Cup, which he won absolutely all of (2009-10, 2011-12 and 2015-16).
Finally, the Champions League final also smiled on him. He missed the 2006 one, but he was champion in 2008-09, 2010-11 and 2014-15 with a great performance.
With PSG he had to play only one final. It was 4-0 against Nantes in a game in which he was able to enjoy.
With more sadness than joy, Messi played six finals with the Argentine senior team. The first was a 3-0 defeat against Brazil in the 2007 Copa América final. They then lost 1-0 to Germany at the Maracana. After that came the frustrations against Chile in the 2015 and 2016 Copas Américas. The joy appeared from 2021: champion of the Copa América vs. Brazil and of the Finalissima vs. Italy.
