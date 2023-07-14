Lionel Andrés Messi, the best player on the planet and probably in the history of soccer, will sign his contract with Inter Miami of the MLS of the United States of America in the next few hours, which will thus become the third club in the history of the “Flea”, after serving in FC Barcelona in Spain and PSG in France, in addition to the Argentine team, his true home.
More news about Lionel Messi and his arrival at Inter Miami:
While waiting for the Rosario star’s debut with the American team, which is expected to be on July 21 for the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul, it is a good time to review all of Messi’s first games with each jacket he wore. Come on.
One of the most important matches in the history of the Argentine national team. It is that, despite having been a friendly, the great objective was fulfilled: that Messi played for the Argentine team and in this way avoid the temptation of the Spanish. It was June 29, 2004against Paraguay. The 17-year-old boy in jersey 17 scored the 7th goal of the resounding 8-0, 35 minutes into the match. The story began.
His senior team debut was against Hungary in Budapest, on August 17, 2005. Argentina won 2-1 with goals from Maximiliano Rodríguez and Gabriel Heinze, but the “Flea” was enormously disappointed: barely 18 years old, he had been summoned by the then coach of the selected team José Pekerman and entered after 18 minutes of the second half, replacing Lisandro López. 47 seconds after entering, he was intercepted by defender Vilmos Vanczák and after a few slaps, the referee Markus Merk expelled the Argentine, just 93 seconds after his entry. Leo left crying.
At the age of 18, he made his presentation on an unforgettable night: Argentina 6-0 Serbia and Montenegro. Was on June 16, 2006. At minute 88, Messi received a pass into space from Tevez, controlled in the area and took a right hand for history. Debut in World Cups and goal.
On October 16, 2004, the Argentine star made his debut against Espanyol, beginning a historic era for FC Barcelona. He had already made his debut with the first team in a friendly against Porto on November 16, 2003. He came on in the 82nd minute for Deco, who scored the winning goal for Barca at Montjuïc 1-0.
On Sunday, August 29, 2021, the captain of the Argentine team entered the field in place of Neymar to officially debut at PSG, against Reims, with a 2-0 victory for his team. The DT was Mauricio Pochettino.
#Lionel #Messi #debuts #career
Leave a Reply