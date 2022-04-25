This weekend the last day of the regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament will take place. In the absence of a date, there is still much to be written: which teams will qualify directly for the quarterfinals, which teams will manage to sneak into the playoffs, which will come out of the first 12 places in the last leg of the competition, etc. This is a good time to remember what movements have taken place throughout the season on the bench.
These are all the DT changes that the clubs that are in the classification zone have made:
The inexperienced Argentine strategist took the reins of the Eagles after the dismissal of Santiago Solari. ‘Tano’ Ortiz recovered the group mentally, morally and football-wise and has taken America from penultimate place to fifth place.
After the poor results delivered by Marcelo Michel Leaño, the board decided to dispense with his services. At the height of the Chivas de Guadalajara crisis, Ricardo Cadena, interim coach, ordered the team and won three straight victories that bring the rojiblancos closer to the classification.
A lousy start in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and a disappointing role in the Club World Cup led to the dismissal of Javier Aguirre as coach of Monterrey. Víctor Manuel Vucetich, an old acquaintance of Rayados, took the reins and put the team in the fight for the playoffs and the league.
Pablo Guede’s project with Necaxa never ended up lifting. After the poor results, the board decided to fire the Argentine and hire Jaime Lozano, a coach who won bronze with the Mexican National Team in Tokyo. Under the orders of ‘Jimmy’, the Rays have experienced a great rebound in the table and their performance.
After the poor results at the start of the tournament, the San Luis board fired Marcelo Méndez and announced the hiring of André Jardine, a coach who won the gold medal with the Brazilian National Team at the Tokyo Olympics. The Brazilian has given personality to Las Tunas and put them among the first 12.
The Fiera has come from more to less. Last tournament the team, led by Ariel Holan, reached the final. In Clausura 2022, León stumbled several times and, in mid-April, the board decided to fire the Argentine coach. Towards the end of the season, the team will be led by exporter Christian Martínez.
#Liga #clubs #qualifying #zone #changed #coaches
Leave a Reply