The Kremlin categorically rejected on Friday (25) Western “speculation” about its alleged involvement in the crash of the plane that killed the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and nine other people, according to information from the Russian Aviation Agency.

“It’s all lies,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his first virtual press conference after an almost three-week break. According to the Russian government official, there is currently “a lot of speculation about the air crash and the tragic death” of the plane’s occupants, including Prigozhin.

The Kremlin spokesman said that in the West this “speculation” is presented from “a certain angle”. “When it comes to this issue, you have to base it on facts,” he said, acknowledging that, so far, “there aren’t many facts” because an investigation is ongoing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday (24) that he “awaits the results of the investigation, which will be concluded in the not too distant future”. Also, he expressed “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims who were on the plane.

The Kremlin chief broke his 24-hour silence on Prigozhin’s plane crash and stressed that technical and genetic tests carried out by specialists would require “some time” for analysis.

In his demonstration, the Russian president also praised the “significant contribution of the Wagner Group in the fight against Nazism in Ukraine”.

At the same time, he described the mercenary leader Prigozhin as “a talented man” and a good businessman who “made serious mistakes during his life, but achieved the necessary results”.

As for the paramilitary group’s future, Peskov said he had no information on the matter.

In June of this year, Putin accused Prigozhin of treason when some Wagner Group mercenaries revolted and advanced with troops about 200 kilometers from Moscow. Afterwards, the Russian leader received him in the Kremlin and agreed to transfer his mercenaries to Belarus.

Since then, there has been speculation about some of the leader’s appearances at events within Russia, such as the Russia-Africa summit, which took place in July in Moscow.

More recently, the head of Wagner appeared again in a video broadcast on channels linked to the paramilitary organization, on August 21st. Although he did not mention the location, the landscape was similar to the African savannah.

Authorities have yet to confirm what caused the plane to crash. A preliminary assessment carried out by US intelligence services concluded on Thursday (24) that the alleged air crash that killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was the result of a “deliberate explosion” inside the aircraft. (With information from the EFE Agency)