A new edition of the League Cup will start this Friday, July 21, however, the format of this event has changed for this year. Liga MX and MLS have made an effort so that all their teams are part of this competition: 47 clubs will seek the cup, but only one will win it.
The tournament has been held a couple of times, although it was not endorsed by Concacaf and therefore was not considered an official competition. For the 2023 edition, the binational tournament will give tickets to the next Concacaf Champions League.
These are all the teams that have been Leagues Cup champions in the short history of the tournament organized between Liga MX and MLS:
The first edition of the tournament was held in 2019. The final was between Cruz Azul and Tigres. The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi prevailed by a score of 2-1 at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas to lift the cup. Yoshimar Yotún and Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez scored the goals.
In 2020 the tournament did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021 the contest resumed and the final was starred by León and Seattle Sounders. In a dramatic match, La Fiera prevailed by a score of 3-2 against the American team at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.
In 2022 the contest was not held and the Leagues Cup Showcase was held instead. Three teams from Liga MX (Atlas, América and Chivas) and five from MLS (LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, Nashville SC, Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati) participated in this series of friendly matches.
#Leagues #Cup #champion #teams
Leave a Reply