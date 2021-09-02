During the last market day there were several movements in clubs of the highest category of Spanish football. We review who decided to reinforce themselves and how.
August 31 was the last day for LaLiga teams to finish setting up their squads for the next four months, being able to go to the winter window from January if they wanted to do it again. They decided not to make any incorporation Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Athletic Club, Villarreal, Cádiz, Levante and Deportivo Alavés. We see who did sign:
The merengue team will wait for Kylian Mbappé, but it has been reinforced with an unexpected last minute cash: Eduardo Camavinga. The 18-year-old Franco-Congolese midfielder has landed from Stade Rennes for 31 million euros.
Day moved in Mestalla to close the market. The Chés got the loan with a purchase option (4-5M) of the Spanish striker Hugo Duro and the loan without that condition of Hélder Costa.
The Barça team obtained the transfer of Luuk de jong at the last moment to have a natural center forward profile, something he did not have. You will have an unspecified purchase option at the end of the course.
The rojiblancos have back to Antoine Griezmann for a season and an optional second on loan, paying 10 million for it. At the end of the loan, they will have to pay another 40 to keep it.
The Balearic Islands have taken over an American striker as Matthew hoppe, which was one of the few green shoots of Schalke 04 that lost the category in Germany. It has been done with their services for three million euros
Madrid have been one of the most active LaLiga clubs on the last day of the market. They have reinforced their lead with Sergi Guardiola, on loan from Real Valladolid, the Serbian central defender Nikola Maras, on loan from Almería and the Spanish midfielder Unai lopez, which lands on loan for this season and two more, but with Athletic Club reserving the option of acquiring federative and economic rights.
In addition to these three additions, there are important rumors about the possibility of taking over the Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, who ended his contract months ago with Galatasaray and is free.
The Verdiblanco team has reinforced its right side with Hector Bellerín, who arrives on loan for an exercise from Arsenal. The agreement does not include a purchase option, but having a contract until 2023 with Londoners, a possible negotiation would go down.
Another active club was the Alicante. They took over the Spanish battering ram Lucas Perez, who arrives free after ending his contract with Deportivo Alavés; Axel werner, in the same situation after ending the tie with Atlético de Madrid, and Gerard gumbau, who did the same for Girona.
Parakeets have strengthened their core with the transfer of Yangel Herrera from Manchester City, although he has suffered a tibia fracture since mid-June that he suffered during the Copa América dispute.
The Nasrids have incorporated their left side to Sergio Escudero, who arrives free from Sevilla and signs for an exercise.
The Galicians once again have in their ranks Jeison murillo, with whom they have already counted on loan on two occasions previously, in the second half of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic year. On this occasion, the people of Vigo will be able to sign him if they execute the purchase option (12M) at the end of the course.
The azulones have reinforced their left side with the Italian-Argentine Jonathan Silva, signed (2’5M) from Leganés, and Florentino Ibrain, pivot with Portuguese and Angolan nationality who lands on loan from Benfica.
