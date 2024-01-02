With the Africa Cup just around the corner, several La Liga teams are facing the loss of key talent. This migration of players will strategically impact team dynamics, generating significant tactical challenges. Here we leave you with all the players called up with their national teams:
Jesús Owono, Abdel Abqar and Abde Rebbach represent pillars in their respective positions. The absence of these players will challenge Alavés' depth and ability to maintain consistent performance.
Idrissu Baba, Houboulang Mendes, Marciano Sanca and Dion Lopy are crucial pieces in Almería's scheme. The loss of these players raises questions about the strength of the midfield and the team's offensive capabilities.
Iñaki Williams' speed and skill on the attacking front have been fundamental assets for Athletic Club. His absence leaves a void that is difficult to fill and challenges the team's scoring ability.
He was one of Atleti's most decisive players from his arrival until his injury. Reinildo became a bastion in the defense of Atlético de Madrid.
Abde Ezzalzouli, Chadi Riad and Youssouf Sabaly are fundamental elements in Betis' defensive structure. The loss of these players raises questions about the team's ability to maintain its strength at the back.
Rominigue Kouamé and Momo Mbaye have been pillars in the Cádiz structure. Kouamé's versatility and Mbaye's defensive solidity will be missed, and the team will face challenges filling those gaps.
Jonathan Bamba brings creativity and speed to Celta. His absence will affect the team's ability to unbalance opposing defenses.
Ibrahima Kebé has been a little-used component in Girona's attack. His departure will not present a challenge for the people of Girona.
Famara Diedhiou was a reference in Bristol's forward line. The loss of his presence does not seem to be a big problem for the Nasrids.
Nuke Mfulu, Saúl Coco and Sory Kaba are key elements in Las Palmas' midfield and attack. The absence of these players will not be easy for García Pimienta's team.
Omar Mascarell and Amath Ndiaye have been fundamental in Mallorca's midfield and attack. The team is not going through its best moment.
Bebe and Pathé Ciss have been important elements in the attack and defense of Rayo Vallecano. His absence leaves significant gaps that the team will need to address to maintain its performance.
Hamari Traoré and Umar Sadiq have been crucial assets in different areas of the game for Real Sociedad, yet we do not expect Imanol's men to go to the market.
Youssef En-Nesyri has been the main source of goals in recent years for Sevilla. This year, like the entire team, he is not fine. We'll see if they notice his absence much.
Mouctar Diakhaby and Selim Amallah are important elements in Valencia's defense and midfield. The loss of these players will not be easy at all.
Aissa Mandi has been a pillar in Villarreal's defense. We will see if the groguets go to the market to end their defensive fragility.
