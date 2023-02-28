All Knights is an organization of eSports Latin American founded in 2018. It is the first to integrate Korean players into its teams, in view of the performance that could be recognized worldwide of these players. In the 2020 season they managed to be crowned champions in the ALLHowever, in the 2023 season their performance showed deficiencies that completely violated them before the other teams.

In the 2023 season of the ALL, All Knights He had a performance that was in stark contrast to his memorable role in past seasons. Currently, they only got five points, so they are number six in the eight-team standings. After the games on February 22, 2023, we had the opportunity to interview his current head coach, Kim “Karam” Ga-ram, to clarify a bit of the team’s outlook.

And it is necessary to mention that eSports are increasingly positioned as an important aspect of the video game industryand due to this, expectations, models and world dynamics are strongly formalized.

All Knights he had a rather shaky performance this time around, so we asked about expectations for the Play-offs.

Source: Riot Game

Given the current circumstances in the tournament, what are the areas of opportunity that you see for your team?

“Up to now we have had several [partidas] losses, then, looking for a higher range would be a bit difficult, in a regular phase. But, if we achieve a better performance, at least we could go to the Play-offs. This would be our first goal, for now. After that, we will continue to look for better fights to play in the play-offs.”

Karam has been in charge of the team since December 2022. The head coaches that guided the players in the 2020 season, when they had their golden age, were Jisu, Alive, and VicaL. On the other hand, the players that made up All Knights in 2020 they are Unforgiven, Pancake, Shiro, Plugo, Kiefer and Grell. The current ones are Leza, Viciun, Chieftain, Minit and Zothve.

Source: Riot Games

Grell is a high-ranking player who is currently in Isurus, a team that participated in Worlds 2022.

How would you describe the gameplay of All Knights?

“We are not such a strong team, so more than snowballing [aprovechar la buena racha inicial] hurriedly, we need to keep well line. In other words, online battles are the ones we don’t allow ourselves to lose. We leave the teamfights in second place ”.

So your gameplay sounds like a passive team to me, do you see it the same way? Given this scenario, after this tournament, will you implement changes in your game mode?

“Rather than using the term ‘passive ‘, [porque] I think it is not so correct to explain our game mode, [debido a que] we handle online fights very well, and this is what really gives us opportunities. [No obstante, con lo siguiente] rather than change strategy, although we may be able to change. More than this, [ya que] there are many factors, variations, such as which champions we can use. [Debido a ello, creo que] we are quite reliant on responding to context to implement different immersions in battles.”

It is true that a fortress of All Knights are online battles. However, we cannot ignore the fact that, League of Legends is a video game that demands collaboration and sighting of intuitive attack strategies that are definitive. The teamfights manage to settle the games and even reverse the roles, they are one of the most important issues in this MOBA. Even avoiding them changes the situation.

Ultimately, League of Legends It is a team strategy video game and it is something that all head coaches should take into account to take advantage of it from the adaptive nature and style of their players.

How do you think fan expectations influenced how All Knights performed in the arena?

“I don’t feel like we’ve shown enough to meet the expectations of the fans, because even though we’re not that strong of opponents, we could be. And, in any case we have to bring good results. [Por ello] to some extent sorry [el hecho de que no logremos cumplir las expectativas] “.

Something that is rarely talked about in eSports is about the pressure that fans put on players. Ultimately, this new range of competition is just beginning to rise to the big leagues. So it must be specified that our players are young people who enjoy games in which, for example, they avoid looking at each other and getting close to their bodies —a very different case from what we see in sports such as football or basketball.

Source: Riot Games

Definitely, hehe broad reflectors of regional or world league competitions demand much more from players than their skills in front of their computers and it is something that we should all remember, especially those who are in charge of events.

How did you decide to be a coach? What has been his experience being it?

“Both me as a coach, as well as the players, we had a difficult time [con cada una de las partidas] losses. But, [les dije ] ‘we are professionals, so we must deliver results: good games’, with this I encouraged the players, because [siempre] we have to be professional. In addition, we also have opportunities, each game, in each fight, we have to do our best. [Por otra parte, en mi experiencia personal, enfrentarme a] the difference in culture [fue difícil]I needed time to adapt, but I know that in the future I will be better.”

Source: Riot Games

And it is that something that is very repeated in the environment of eSports in Latin America is the question of discipline and persistence in the championships. already whate the structures are not compared to those of other countries that allow the natural development of the players with more commitment and as a viable path that allows them to objectively pursue the goal.

2023 ALL Update

Estral Esports is the leading team, followed by a recovered Isurus. Here is the program for week number six, but you can review the results here.

Source: Riot Games

Let’s see how the games continue and which teams manage to recover.

