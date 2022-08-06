With the additional intervention of 17 billion of the recently approved “Aid-bis” decree, in 2022 the government adopted measures to support the economy for a total of 52 billion. Of these measures, most are aimed at mitigating the negative effects of energy increases on households and businesses. In this note we summarize these interventions and the related costs

During 2022, the government adopted various measures to support the economy, in particular to mitigate the negative effects of energy price increases. The measures adopted in the first seven months are worth 35 billion (of which 29 billion for measures linked to energy increases). The government has now approved the “Aid-bis” decree, for another 17 billion: the decree, in addition to extending the measures to contain spending on electricity, gas, and fuel incurred by families and businesses, adopts other measures, including reduction of social security contributions by 2 percentage points from July to the end of the year (for incomes up to 35,000 euros) and the advance in the fourth quarter of 2 percentage points of the revaluation of pensions relating to 2022 (for pensions within 2,692 euros per month ).[1]Overall, the interventions amount to 52 billion. The composition of these interventions (Fig. 1) is discussed below.

Containment of electricity costs

Cancellation, for the whole of 2022, of the general system charges that weigh on the final expenditure for electricity to be borne by domestic and non-domestic users (9 billion);

Recognition of tax credits to partially offset the greater expenditure for electricity incurred by energy-intensive companies (i.e. with a high consumption of electricity) in the first three quarters of 2022 (2.5 billion) and by non-energy-intensive companies in the second and third quarter (2.1 billion).

Containment of gas costs

Reduction of the general system costs that weigh on the final expenditure for gas, for the whole of 2022 (3.1 billion);

Reduction of VAT on natural gas, for civil and industrial uses, from 10 to 5 percent, for the entire year (2.5 billion);

Tax credits to partially offset the higher expenditure for gas incurred by gas-intensive companies (i.e. heavily consuming gas) in the first three quarters of 2022 (2.5 billion) and by non-gas-intensive companies in the second and third quarters (0.6 billions).

Measures to combat energy poverty

Strengthening and extension of the number of beneficiaries of social bonuses aimed at reducing the expenditure for electricity and gas of households in conditions of economic or physical hardship. According to the technical reports of the measures, 3 million families would have benefited from the electricity bonus and 2 million from the gas bonus. With the extension to the fourth quarter adopted by the “Aid-bis” decree, the cost of the measure should be around 2 billion.

Containment of fuel costs

Temporary reduction of excise duties and VAT on fuels (4 billion): initially arranged for a month (from 22 March to 21 April), it was extended by various measures until 20 September;

Tax credits to partially offset the higher expenditure incurred by the road haulage sector for the purchase of fuels and additives (0.5 billion); tax credit for 20 per cent of fuel expenditure incurred by companies in the agricultural and fishing sector (0.4 billion);

Vouchers for the purchase of season tickets for public transport services, for individuals with an income of up to 35 thousand euros (0.2 billion).

“Anti-inflation” allowance

Recognition of a one-off allowance of 200 euros to employees, retirees and other subjects (e.g. domestic workers, citizens’ income earners, NASPI, DIS-COLL), with an income of less than 35,000 euros, to support their power of purchase (6.3 billion). 0.6 billion has also been allocated for self-employed and freelance workers, but the amount of the allowance and the access criteria have yet to be established.

Additional measures to support businesses

Measures to incentivize investments in the energy field and the industrial conversion of companies (1.1 billion), including: a tax credit in favor of companies that make investments in the South to improve energy efficiency and for self-production of energy from renewable sources; the establishment of a fund for the green conversion of refineries; the establishment of a fund for research and development in the automotive sector and a fund for the research and development of microprocessor technology and for investments in industrial applications of innovative technologies;

Measures to support corporate liquidity (€ 0.4 billion), in particular through the refinancing of the SME Guarantee Fund.

__________

[1] The adjustment on the revaluation of pensions relative to 2021 is also brought forward (0.2 percentage points).

[2] For the measures for the first seven months of 2022, see the Parliament dossier: “Financial effects of the measures adopted in 2022 against the” expensive energy “(1 January – 29 July 2022)