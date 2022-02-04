Once again, all registered members have their seat for an Athletic match. With the current restrictions at 75 percent (more than 39,966 seats available, four thousand fewer than there are members) it has not been necessary to hold a draw to designate the lucky ones. they have signed up 31,219 members for Monday against Espanyolthat is to say, 12,000 have not shown interest in a very uncomfortable appointment, due to the day, the time and the open broadcast.

The document to access San Mamés will be the card. That is, members who have the right to enter the match will not be sent a ticket. Given that there is capacity available, the Gazte Abonoak will be able to activate their card from Saturday, February 5. During this day, from 10:30 a.m., tickets can be purchased among club members.

Seats may remain available. Starting on Sunday 6 at 10:30 a.m., sales will open to the general public online in the usual way through the Athletic Tickets Website. If there were still seats available, they would go on sale at the San Mamés ticket office on the same Monday as the match from 7:00 p.m.