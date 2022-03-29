1. Why are interest rates rising?

Just in advance, not all interest rates rise, see for example the savings interest. The interest rate that is rising the most is what economists call the ‘long’ interest rate, the interest on the capital markets. In the Netherlands, we then look at the interest on a ten-year government loan. It is now 0.8 percent. A year ago, the government received an additional 0.2 percent interest if it borrowed money.