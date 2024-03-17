With the arrival of Easter, prices in the tourism sector tend to increase considerably, so trips to Mazatlan They can cost more than any other time of year.

In case you feel like going on a trip with your family and/or friends to the Pacific's pearlyou should know that currently there are various packages all included so you can save some money on your reservations during this holiday season.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

To further facilitate your itinerary and make your travel plans more rewarding, here at Debate we tell you where, which ones and how much the all-inclusive packages to the city of Mazatlan during the Holy Week 2024.

In accordance with Trivagofor the last holy weekend you can find several discounts and promotions on lodging, with costs that reach up to 8 thousand Mexican pesos.

Trip, offers a package in the City Plus Mazatlanfor $7,878 pesos per night, and two nights for $15,756 pesos.

Besides, Booking It shares the Quijote Inn with a two-night package for $29,317 pesos, and is located in front of the beach.

Another great place to stay is the Condo Playa E By Villas Hk28, and Despegar points out that you need $24,570 pesos to get two nights, with a great location right in front of the sea.

Likewise, Booking recommends the Isla Mazatlan Golden Resort, which is located in the city center and asks for $26,550 pesos for two nights.

In case you want more information, explore more packages and check your options, you can go to the Trivago site, where you can filter the maximum amount of money you want to spend and dates.

Remember that there are many places that you cannot miss in the port of Mazatlán, such as the Venados baseball stadium, the glass bridge of the city lighthouse, and the Mar de Cortés aquarium.