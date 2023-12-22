Giuli's sister, president of Maxxi, to the press office of the Chamber for around 100 thousand euros a year

The body that deals with institutional communications today gave the green light to the hiring of three journalists: Caris Vanghetti, Piero Vizzani And Antonella Giuli. The first is a collaborator of Forza Italiathe second is the press office manager of PD and the third is the historic press secretary of Brothers of Italyas well as sister of the journalist and president of Maxxi Museum From Rome Alessandro Giuli. About her, Dagospia reveals that it was the prime minister herself who suggested it Giorgia Meloni.

READ ALSO: Official: Sechi new director of Libero, Sallusti goes to Giornale

The nominations by direct call, as reported Primaonline which he mentions The paper, they obtained the approval from the Montecitorio presidency office. The agreement would be the result of the green light given in recent weeks to the appointment of Filippo Manvuller as head of the press office. Hiring is linked to the legislature. Each contract is worth approximately 120 thousand euros per year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

