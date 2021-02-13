Why this choice to tell nine stories of women who live in the same building?

Emma de Caunes I had spoken to Diastème, who is a long-time friend, about my desire to write small portraits of women, based on stories I had been told. Diastème is a screenwriter, director (“Un Français”), a man who has a thousand strings to his bow. We had already written scripts together which unfortunately did not come to fruition. I started with the story of Violette, a dialogue between a mother and her daughter. We self-produced this short film and shot it in a day and a half. The director of fiction at Canal Plus saw it and suggested that I make a series of it. And that was a great idea, considering the importance of the show in our world. The only constraint of this collection, the shifted Creation, is to have a unit of time or place. Hence the building.

And why this angle of women?

Emma de Caunes We never pretended to film what today’s woman is. We didn’t want to be spectacular either, like “I have cancer” or “my husband cheated on me”, which is a bit of a dramatic and caricature postulate. Our desire was to play on subtlety, on what can transform us: a conversation, a phone call, a look, which means that, suddenly, we are not completely the same.

And this idea of ​​desire, how did it come about?

Emma de Caunes With Diastème, we worked on stories that speak of the times, which are modern, but with this angle of desire. Desire that can suddenly disappear. That we welcome and that we did not see it coming. Who can be frustrated, who is born, who questions … But, in the end, we realized that the series revolved around this notion after we had finished writing it. What questioned me: is it because feminine desire is really little represented today? It may also have been born out of frustration, a lack of stories in which I can find myself.

Our desire was to play on what can transform us: a conversation, a phone call, a look, which means that, all of a sudden, we are not completely the same.

All the women you show are of different ages, from teenage to older women …

Emma de Caunes I have a very young mother, she is 65, my daughter is 18. I also have, in my close circle, my father’s three sisters, who are seasoned feminists, with whom we can talk about sodomy at dinner without it being a problem. The characters I represent can be each of these women. There is something, at least with us, very joyful when women meet and discuss. It is for this reason that there was no question of confining oneself to my generation or to the one that follows. I wanted to cross the generations, without pretending at the same time to be a standard. We only speak well of what we know. I’m not going to start making a movie about suburban girls, I’m not from it. It would be indecent of me. I’m talking about stories that are in my universe, that revolve around me, stories of friends, friends of friends, mothers-in-law, girlfriends, girlfriends of my daughter. There is a little mixture of all that, of what touches me enough that I wanted to talk about it.

You also tackle social issues: homosexuality, the desire or not for a child, consent …

Emma de Caunes I nevertheless tried to talk about subjects that concern us all today. On consent, it started with a discussion with my own daughter who questioned me a lot. In the series, the mother, played by Mademoiselle Agnès, ends up saying to her daughter this very simple and obvious sentence: “You don’t do what you don’t want to do”, in matters of sexuality. But how many mothers say it? My own mother never told me, though she obviously does. She was a bit of a hippie, and my dad “open”, we always talked about everything.

In Anna’s story, you talk about the fact that desire and love do not necessarily go hand in hand in a couple …

Emma de Caunes The fact that you can love someone with whom you don’t get along on the sidelines is a real subject. And how do we manage? Can we talk about it? We have all experienced it in our lives. And filming a man who cries, in this episode, it was also a real happiness. Because there was no question of making portraits of women where the men are all bastards. We made a point of honor with Diastème to write male characters who have a little consistency and who are sometimes as lost as the girls. I chose this title, “Neuf Meufs”, because I found it funny, but it’s not a women’s thing for women, about women: it’s a series for everyone.