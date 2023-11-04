Disappointing sprint for Ferrari

Two points lost against Mercedes with the hope of making up for it with interests tomorrow in the Grand Prix. Today the Ferrari he didn’t shine in the Sprint in Brazil, choosing not to run Q3 on new soft tires with the aim of having them fresh in one of the stints of tomorrow’s Grand Prix where in all likelihood the hard compound will not be used.

Today Leclerc finished in fifth place, Sainz in eighth position, the last useful to collect a small point torn by defending himself tooth and nail against Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri. The Monegasque also had to deal with a significant problem with engine overheating. Below is the analysis from the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur.

The words of Frederic Vasseur on Sky Sport

“Without a doubt we focused more on the long race, and for tomorrow we will have two new sets of medium and one of soft. I hope it will be an advantage, but we are trying to do our best and we did it today with the used soft. We brought home some points and also had a good race in my opinion. It’s a shame we had to manage because the engine was overheating, and that cost us one or two positions, but overall it was a good race. We have to focus on ourselves, the difference is that Alphatauri had a new set of softs, and we will have the same advantage in the race. We were in the same situation as Mercedes and our tire management was good compared to theirs“.

“Tomorrow we will have to do the same stint and we will probably have less degradation than the Mercedes. The start as always will be crucial because it is much easier to lap with the track clear rather than having to fight in the middle of the group, when you push to fight you damage the rear tires in traction, so there will be the opportunity to have a good race with the track clear and clean. I think that for the fans the sprint format is something positive, because every session is crucial and there are more chances of scoring points. For the teams and from our perspective it is different because it depends a lot on the compounds and the number of tires we can use over the weekend. The hard is not a race tyre, and this means that we have to manage the soft and medium as best we can, and this has led to some choices that can be frustrating, but it’s the same for everyone. We focused on tomorrow’s race, it was a difficult choice, but I hope it can bring advantages“.