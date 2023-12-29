Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

The ESC preliminary decision will soon be shown on television. What the audience can expect in the two-hour show.

Munich – In recent years, Germany has had to… Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) among the last placed. That's what they want Those responsible for the NDR change and start with the name of the preliminary decision: In the two-hour show “Eurovision Song Contest 2024 – The German Finale” a star is to be found who will take home the big prize. Further details about the ESC preliminary decision should also please some fans.

Who, when, where? Details about the ESC preliminary decision

Despite the new name, a lot of things remain the same in the ESC preliminary round: Barbara Schöneberger should take over the moderation again. With a total of eight missions, she is and remains the record holder. She is followed by Axel Bulthaupt, who moderated six times. This news is not surprising, however, as Schöneberger was already included in the call for applications. She was awarded the German Television Prize in the fall for her moderation at the ESC preliminary round in 2023.

Moderator Barbara Schöneberger at the public viewing of the ESC in 2019. © dpa / Daniel Bockwoldt

The ARD announced that the ESC preliminary decision would be broadcast on February 16th, a Friday evening, from the Adlershof studio in Berlin. The broadcast is planned at 10:05 p.m. and not in prime time at 8:15 p.m. The two-hour show can be followed live on eurovision.de, on Erste and in the ARD media library. As always, he will Winner of the ESC preliminary round Germany will be represented at the final (this time on May 11, 2024 in Malmö). The motto: “United by Music”.

Candidates for the ESC preliminary round

In the run-up to the upcoming preliminary decision, a multi-part documentary format entitled “I want to go to the ESC!” is planned, primarily produced for the ARD media library. Former ESC winner Conchita Wurst and former “The Voice” coach Rea Carvey work together with 15 singing talents. As part of the format, the audience can decide on February 8th who has the chance to appear in the German preliminary round. Hot candidates are Helene Fischer and the rapper Ski Aggu. (cln)