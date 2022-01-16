Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that all the hostages who were taken in a synagogue in the American city of Colleyville by an armed man were released. The governor wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

Abbott also said that none of the hostages were hurt.

Before that, it was reported that as a result of negotiations with law enforcement officers, the offender released one person.

A man with a gun broke into a synagogue and took four hostages, including a rabbi, on January 15. Later it became known that the attacker demanded the release of his terrorist sister, who was sentenced to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of a US soldier in 2010. US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the hostage situation and will continue to receive updates on what is happening.