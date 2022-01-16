“The calls have been answered. All the hostages are alive and well,” Abbott added on Twitter, more than 10 hours after 4 people were taken hostage in the synagogue, which is called Beth Israel.

Our correspondent in Washington reported the killing of the hostage-taker in the synagogue in Texas.

Earlier, police in a small town in Texas, in the United States, stated that they are negotiating with a man who appears to have taken several people hostage at a synagogue, and who claims to be the brother of a convicted terrorist, according to local media.

The suspect took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleville, about 40 kilometers west of Dallas.

ABC News quoted a US official familiar with the matter as saying that the man claims to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, whom American newspapers dubbed “The Lady of Al Qaeda”, and he is demanding the release of his sister from prison.

In 2010, a New York court sentenced 86-year-old Pakistani Aafia Siddiqui to prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan, and the high-profile case sparked protests in Pakistan.