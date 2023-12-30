Still, yes, we must admit that the junior flagship smartphone (HONOR Magic5) and the senior mid-level smartphone (HONOR 90) are somewhat close to each other – the Magic5 also does not have optical stabilization in the main camera (it is found in the Magic5 Pro) and the sensor , although better than in HONOR 90, but only slightly.

Autonomy? It’s also approximately equal, because HONOR 90 has a less power-hungry Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with a 5000 mAh battery, and HONOR Magic5 has a faster, but also more energy-consuming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a 5100 mAh battery. On average, the battery life is normal, but not super-impressive. As with other flagship smartphones, the presence of 66 W charging is much more important here to fill these 5100 in 60 minutes exactly.

Is it faster in models that are similar in price? It happens – Realme 11 Pro+ charges 5000 mAh from 0% to 100% in 28 minutes, and OnePlus Nord 3 (also 5000 mAh) in 32 minutes. But this Realme model, although competitive in terms of camera hardware, will not be better in terms of shooting quality due to MediaTek Dimensity (this is already a minus for the well-developed camera algorithms), and even the not the most powerful Dimensity 7050 (in terms of power, this is the level of HONOR 70) .

OnePlus Nord 3 is the “most likely opponent” of HONOR Magic5 both in price and power when comparing Chinese prices. But, again, with all the speed of the Dimensity 9000 in it, the camera manages to take photos worse than in the OnePlus 11, which differs only in that the OP 11 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Not to mention the fact that in the OnePlus Nord 3 No none at all optical zoom! In a smartphone for 40-50 thousand from “gray retail” this is some kind of miserliness.

What I'm getting at: it seems that the HONOR Magic5 lacked something in its characteristics, but as soon as you start comparing smartphones with equal capabilities, you discover that if some competitor has a better processor, then it has a worse camera. And vice versa.

But in fact, Magic5 is not a record holder on all fronts, but rather a smartphone with a flagship processor and cameras of “older middle-class smartphones.” It sounds complicated, but you couldn’t think of a more precise formulation. If you need long battery life, fast Wi-Fi and a camera on par with the iPhone 15, but not the iPhone 15 Pro, and all this on Android, this is about the same smartphone.