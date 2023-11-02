The 85 health centers in the Region of Murcia will have security surveillance after the approval in the Government Council this Thursday of a budget item of 1,112,598 euros to hire personnel in this type of establishments dependent on the Murcian Health Service (SMS ) that they didn’t have until now. They are, above all, districts of Murcia, local areas of Yecla, Jumilla, Alhama, Beniel and Santomera.

According to Marcos Ortuño, spokesperson for the Executive, the execution period of the contract is one year, extendable for another two years, and its objective is to protect the facilities of the SMS centers with security guards, but also the medical professionals, patients and others. of citizens who come to them. The aim is to prevent “aggressions, acts of vandalism and other circumstances that could put them in danger.”

The contracting of security surveillance in health centers that did not have this service until now has been divided into three lots: one for health area I Murcia Oeste (286,667 euros), area V Altiplano (159,063) and area VII Murcia-East (666,778).

The Murcia-West area includes the health centers of the Murcian districts of Aljucer, La Alberca, La Ñora and Sangonera la Verde and Alhama de Murcia.

In the Altiplano, there are the Jumilla Pediatric consultation, the center attached to the Virgen del Castillo hospital in Yecla and the Yecla rehabilitation polyclinic.

The Murcia-East area includes the health centers of Alquerías, Barrio del Carmen, Beniaján, Floridablanca, Llano de Brujas, Monteagudo, Murcia-Sur and Puente Tocinos, El Raal and Barrio del Progreso (all in Murcia). Those from Beniel and Santomera also enter.

Related news



The regional government explains that the tender budget for the contract has been calculated taking into account the hours of service provision, dividing them between daytime and nighttime and daytime and nighttime holiday hours.

The hired security guards will be in charge of guaranteeing the security of the buildings, including the interior, basement and exterior, according to the Security Plan approved by each health center.

Other agreements of the Governing Council



The Government Council has also authorized other contracts for health care in centers dependent on the Murcian Health Service (SMS), which represent a total investment of more than 83 million euros.

It has also given the green light to the purchase of medications for the treatment of psychiatric, infectious, hematological and autoimmune diseases, as well as various types of cancer, neurological diseases and hemophilia A.

Likewise, the regional Executive has approved an agreement to carry out works to improve the drainage of the RM-19 highway, known as the Mar Menor, for which the Autonomous Community will contribute almost 1.2 million euros.

Among other agreements, the Government Council has approved allocating a total of 400,000 euros to finance tourist vouchers, with the aim of encouraging the arrival of visitors and strengthening the sector and prolonging activity and job creation throughout the year.

Related news



Education prepares a practical guide against bullying

On the other hand, the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment will present “in the coming days” a “specific” digital and practical guide against bullying, which will be distributed in public and subsidized educational centers but can also be downloaded from the internet. The guide aims to “promote the emotional well-being of students”, the guide offers “tools to cushion emotional problems found in classrooms” and emphasizes concepts such as resilience, strength, self-esteem and conflict resolution.

This anti-bullying material is intended not only for students, but also for teachers and families. That is why it includes concrete examples and practical activities, guidelines, proposals and good practices. As explained by the Ministry, this guide “does not involve more protocols or bureaucracy” but rather provides practical cases to identify cases of bullying in the educational environment.

As explained by the spokesperson for the regional Executive, Marcos Ortuño, in the press conference after the Government Council, this “new tool” clarifies “the figure of the welfare and protection coordinator.” 15 professionals and experts in the field from the coexistence team of the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, and the Faculty of Education and the Applied Psychology Service of the UMU have worked on drafting the guide against harassment.

Help for the Spanish Swimming Championships



In another order of things, the regional government approved this Thursday a subsidy of 6,000 euros for the Swimming Federation of the Region of Murcia, “to contribute to the organization of the 2023 Spanish Master Fund Championship and help meet expenses organization, communication and marketing.

Community sources explain that the aid is part of the Strategic Subsidy Plan of the Department of Sports, which contemplates the promotion of relevant sporting events in the Region of Murcia.