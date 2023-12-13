Islamophobic sticker on the pillar of the bust of Blas Infante in the Parliament of Andalusia.

All groups in the Parliament of Andalusia, except Vox, have asked the president of the autonomous Chamber, Jesús Aguirre, to investigate the appearance of an Islamophobic and offensive sticker on the bust of Blas Infante, whom the Statute of Autonomy recognizes as the father of the Andalusian homeland. The mixed group-Adelante Andalucía was the first to realize the situation and to demand the review of the numerous security cameras to “clarify the authorship of these events and that those responsible be punished where appropriate.”

The sticker consists of an Andalusian flag, in whose upper green stripe appears the word “runners-up” and in the lower one “1492”, the date on which the conquest of Granada by the Catholic Monarchs took place. In the white stripe in the center, “Wa-la galib illa Allah” is written in Arabic, the motto of the Nasrid dynasty which means “There is no victor but Allah.” In the celebrations of the Taking of Granada on January 2, small far-right groups usually use them to highlight the expulsion of the Moriscos.

The statue of Blas Infante, an Andalusian leader shot by national forces in 1936, at the beginning of the Civil War, is located in the Reception patio, the main patio of Parliament, very close to the plenary hall. As soon as Adelante's request arrived, which was later joined by the groups Por Andalucía, PSOE and Partido Popular, the Chamber's services began to review the security camera recordings. Parliamentary sources have assured that none of the cameras focus directly on the back of the Infante bust, where the Islamophobic sticker has appeared, although they do collect general shots of the entire patio. The President of the Chamber will report on the investigations tomorrow, Thursday, during the previously convened meeting of the Parliament Board.

The deputies José Ignacio García and Maribel Mora, from Adelante, have asked that “the neo-Nazi advertising be removed because it is offensive to the Andalusian memory that represents the legacy of Blas Infante in the thirst for Andalusian sovereignty.” The brand was withdrawn immediately.

The spokesperson for Por Andalucía (Sumar's regional brand), Inma Nieto, has considered the “vandalization” of the bust to be a “especially serious event.” “If any fascist symbol in the Parliament of Andalusia is absolutely intolerable, the fact that it is installed over the statue of someone who was murdered and disappeared by fascist barbarism is of multiplied gravity,” says Nieto in his letter addressed to the Table so that The recordings are viewed to “identify the perpetrators of the events and adopt the appropriate legal measures against them.”

The PP spokesperson, Toni Martín, has also requested an investigation “into the act of vandalism”, while the socialist spokesperson, Ángeles Férriz, has described it as “very serious”.

Vox, which is absent from the events honoring Infante and those celebrating community day, has mocked the fact. Javier Cortés, president of Vox de Sevilla and new person in charge of the party's accounts, has written on X (formerly Twitter) linking to a publication on Adelante networks: “And here I thought you were going to ask the corrupt to return what was stolen under the autonomist nonsense… Don't waste our time.” The leader of the ultra party has changed his profile and has placed the sticker that appeared on the bust of the Andalusian.

