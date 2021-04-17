Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

God Almighty called to do good in all its forms. The Truth – Blessed and Exalted be He – says in a perfect way: (O you who believe, bow down and worship and worship your Lord and do what is good) [الحج: 77]The Sunnah showed some of these types. On the authority of Jabir bin Abdullah – may God be pleased with them – he said: The Messenger of God – may God bless him and grant him peace – said: “Every kind is charity, and it is well known that you meet your brother in a divorce, and that you empty your bucket in a vessel Your brother », and on the authority of Abu Dharr Al-Ghafari – may God be pleased with him – who said: The Prophet – may God bless him and grant him peace – said to me:“ Do not despise something of the good, even if your brother met a divorce. ”2. The simple smile on human faces that some people do not pay attention to is a kind of favor that is written in charity in the newspaper of the believer’s deeds and good deeds, and it is a sign of contentment, love, peace and the spread of happiness.

It is also known what came the hadith of Abu Hurairah – may God be pleased with him – who said: The Messenger of God – may God bless him and grant him peace – said: “Every day the sun rises, he equates it with kindness, and there is kindness between the two. Or, he raises his goods on it as a charity, and a good word is a charity, and every step they take to prayer is a charity. On the authority of Abu Musa al-Ash’ari – may God be pleased with him – he said: The Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, said: “Every Muslim has to give charity. They said: If he does not find it? He said: So he works with his hands, so he will benefit himself and give alms. They said: If he is not able or not? He said: He will appoint the most distressed person. They said: If he does not? He said: So he enjoins what is good, or he says: It is good. He said: If he does not do that? He said: So he should hold back from evil, because he has alms.

The verses and hadiths indicate that doing good is something easy and easy, as the rage Sufyan ibn Uyaynah says in his verses: “My son, that righteousness is a soft thing, a loose face and soft speech.” So good words and good manners, and charity thanks to money, bring the servant closer to his Lord – Glory be to Him -. Ibn Omar – may God be pleased with them both -: that a man came to the Messenger of God – may God bless him and grant him peace – and said: O Messenger of God, which people are dearest to God? And which deeds are dearest to God -mighty and majestic-? The Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, said: “The most beloved of people to God is their benefit to the people.

Because I walk with a brother I need to love that observe i’tikaaf in this mosque, the city mosque means months, and the palm of his anger to cover God’s genitalia, and swallow, even if willing to spend spent filled with God’s heart hope the Day of Resurrection, and walked with his brother in need Until he was prepared for him, God established his foot on the day the feet passed away »2.

Among the fruits of the well-known act is the victory of paradise and its bliss and the forgiveness of God – may God bless him and grant him peace – for our Prophet Muhammad – may God bless him and grant him peace – told us that God Almighty forgave a man who did a favor with a thirsty dog. The sallam said: «as a man walking the path of intensified by the thirst, and found a well, got where he drank, and then went out. If a dog panting eat rest of thirst, said the man has reached this dog from thirst, such as who reached me, he went down the well consecrated the lightweight water, Then he held it in it until it was watered, and he watered the dog. He thanked God for it, so he forgave him. They said: Oh Messenger of God, and we have a reward in these animals? He said: There is a wage in every moist liver. ”3.

One of the fruits of the well-known act is that God defends its owner from the gills of evil and the wrestling of evil and perils. The Mother of the Believers – may God be pleased with her – narrated that the Prophet – may God’s prayers and peace be upon him – said: “The works of good deeds prevent the wrestlers of evil, and charity is hidden and extinguished The anger of the Lord, the connection of the mercy to an increase in life, and all good deeds is charity, and the people of the known in the world are the people of the known in the hereafter. ”