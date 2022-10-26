It takes quite a bit of battery power to accelerate a 4,000-pound pick-up from 0 to 100 km/h in three seconds. Still, the 1,000 hp and 15,500 (!) Nm strong Hummer EV gets it done. At least he did. As part of a recall, every GMC Hummer EV must be returned to the factory. The enormous battery pack turns out not to be waterproof in all cases.

“The high voltage battery housing in some cars may not be properly sealed,” GMC said in its statement. The problem came to light when a test car lost power while driving. In addition, two Hummers of customers refused to start. At GMC, they believe this problem is found in about 1 percent of all 735 Hummer EVs.

Recall of the Hummer EV

GMC asks dealers not to carry out the repairs themselves, probably because they want to be 300 percent sure that the repair is done properly. The GMC Hummer EV is an important image product for the brand and that thing should not be known for quickly catching fire due to a short circuit.

GMC will temporarily stop shipping new Hummer EVs until the issue is resolved. Earlier this year there was also a recall of the Hummer EV. Even then the water resistance of the battery was the problem. That was then easily repaired with sealant. It remains to be seen whether it is just as easy to remedy.