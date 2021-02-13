Only 10-20 percent of the antibodies produced against any virus are effective against it. In some cases, “extra” antibodies can even interfere, since they will not let the virus neutralizing antibodies to the virus. This specificity TASS described the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Transmissible Diseases named after Marcinovsky Sechenov University, Alexander Lukashev.

“The immune system a priori“ does not know ”which of the antibodies will be more effective, and randomly produces a whole“ pool ”of antibodies. However, most of them will not neutralize viruses, ”the specialist explained. At the same time, most tests show the level of all antibodies, and not only effective ones – it is possible to identify virus-neutralizing proteins only in specialized laboratories using a live virus.

According to Lukashev, antibodies are not always designed to prevent infection: they can also help the body cope with the infection quickly and unnoticed by a person or reduce the likelihood of a severe course of the disease. It should be understood that in the first days after infection, the virus multiplies on the mucous membranes, while the antibodies are located in the blood, he added. “That is, they do not particularly hinder infection and the primary reproduction of the virus. Therefore, when there are many antibodies, it is good, but even this cannot guarantee 100 percent that cells in the oropharynx cannot be infected, ”the expert emphasized.

Earlier, the infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov said that antibodies to coronavirus do not remain for life, they disappear a few months after the illness. In this case, the further situation depends only on the natural immunity of a person and the presence of memory cells to the virus.