We bring you all the free games for xbox in an entrance where you can find all kinds of games and that you can play at cost 0, or what is the same, for free. Throughout the years of Xbox’s life we have seen a multitude of Free to Playas well as sporadic offers that offer free games for a limited time. In any case, you will find all those free Xbox games in this entry and that you can enjoy both on Xbox Series X | S and on Xbox One.
If you want play Free to Play on Xbox You will find a very varied offer, with titles of all kinds and that have proven over the years that a quality free game can be offered, generating a huge community around it. Clear examples of this can be found in world hits such as Fortnite, Roblox or Call of Duty Warzone.
All free Xbox games
We start the list with the games Free to Play on Xbox, which are basically whole games that allow us to play them at no added cost. The vast majority of them -or rather all- have microtransactions that are used so that those players who want to invest money in certain improvements, skills, characters or other accessories can get them quickly. You can find them all on xbox web or from your console, at no added cost.
Free to Play games on Xbox
Rocket league
Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone
SMITE x Ninja Turtles Starter Pass
Rec Room
Rogue company
ROBLOX
Vigor
Apex legends
Destiny 2
CRSED: FOAD
War thunder
The Four Kings Casino and Slots
Warframe
Brawlhalla
Too Human
HYPER SCAPE
World of Warships: Legends – Building an Army
Starlit adventures
Warface
Doritos Crash Course
Spellbreak
Crackdown 2
Pinball Arcade
Crackdown
Dauntless
Crossout
World of tanks
Paladins
Island saver
Virtual Villagers Origins 2 Xbox
Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Battle
3on3 FreeStyle
DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters
SMITE
Killer Instinct
Fishing Planet
Path of Exile
Hawken
World of Tanks: Independence
APB Reloaded
DC Universe Online
Bless Unleashed
Phantasy Star Online 2
Hexic HD
Insects
Powerstar Golf
Realm royale
Trove
Fallout shelter
Pinball FX3
Harms Way
Dungeon Defenders II
Techwars Global Conflict
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Basic Fighters
Armored Warfare
Korgan
World of Warships: Legends
Battle Ages
Darwin Project
TERA
Prominence Poker
Zaccaria Pinball
Star Trek Online
A KING’S TALE: FINAL FANTASY XV
Battle islands
Skyforge
Happy wars
Defiance 2050
Stern Pinball Arcade
Battle Islands: Commanders
Neverwinter
Spacelords
Galaxy Control: Arena
Minion masters
Phantom Dust
Gems of war
Clicker Heroes
King’s quest
Eternal card game
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
Free Xbox Game Episodes
In this section you will find free episodes of episodic games. It can be comparable to a demo of a game, but the reality is that they offer us the first 2-3 hours of history of the complete adventure and they serve to know with total security if we will like a game or not.
HITMAN 2: Free Starter Pack
Resident Evil Revelations 2 (Episode 1)
The Walking Dead – Episode 1
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1
Life Is Strange – Episode 1
The Walking Dead: Season Two – Episode 1
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1
The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones
Demos on Xbox
If the free episodes are “like a demo”, we also had to dedicate a section to the Xbox demos, because they are less and less fashionable and the youngest look at us strangely when we talk about demos that came on discs with our trusted magazines. In the following list you will find demos that are portions of complete games or simply demo content. The demos on Xbox for free these are:
When The Past Was Around Demo
Strawberry Vinegar DEMO
Gravity Heroes Demo
Just Dance 2021 DEMO
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition DEMO
New Super Lucky’s Tale Demo
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory DEMO Version (International)
Tools Up! Demo
Clan N Demo
NBA 2K21 Demo
Hypnospace Outlaw Demo
Deep Rock Galactic Insider
Pushy and Pully in Blockland Demo
PHOGS! Demo
Cake Bash Demo
Swim Out Demo
ScourgeBringer (demo)
Curved Space Demo
Cris Tales Demo
Doodle God: Crime City Demo
Hellpoint Demo: The Thespian Feast
WarriOrb: Prologue Demo
9 Monkeys of Shaolin Demo
The Dark Eye: Memory – Demo
Destroy All Humans! Demo
Book of Adventum Demo
A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher DEMO
KungFu Kickball Demo
Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo
Solaroids: Prologue Demo
Fractal Space | Demo
Clea Demo
Raji: An Ancient Epic Demo
Chickens Madness DEMO
The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav – Demo
Helheim Hassle Demo
Nine Witches: Family Disruption Demo
Darkestville Castle Demo (n) Version
Aniquilation Demo Version
Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir – Demo
Elite Dangerous: External Beta
Captain Cat Demo
Torchlight II Demo
Save Your Nuts DEMO
Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City: demo
Moving Out Demo
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Demo
Coffee Talk Demo
AeternoBlade II Demo
RESIDENT EVIL 2 RPD Demo
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ DEMO Version
West of Dead (BETA)
AGAINST: ROGUE CORPS DEMO
Trials Rising Demo
CODE VEIN Demo
NBA 2K20 Demo
Tyd wag vir Niemand – Demo
Brawlout Demo
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Demo
Forbidden Forgiveness Demo
Awesome Pea (Demo)
Devil May Cry 5 Demo
Wenjia (DEMO)
Disneyland Adventures Demo
RUSH: A Disney • PIXAR Adventure Demo
Energy Cycle Edge (Demo)
Forza Horizon 4 Demo
Mega Man 11 Demo Version
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Demo
Crypt of the Serpent King Demo
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Demo
Demo of Middle-earth: Shadow of War
The Incredible Adventures of Captain Spirit
Shining Resonance Refrain Demo
MOTHERGUNSHIP: Arms Factory
Gravel Demo
‘n Verlore Verstand – Free Demo
Project CARS 2 Demo
X-Morph: Defense Demo
Demetrios Demo
Moto Racer 4 Demo
The Town of Light Demo
Embers of Mirrim Demo
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Demo
Styx: Shards of Darkness – Demo
Doodle God Demo
Dex Demo
Mafia III Demo
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Demo)
Halo Wars 2 Demo
Resident Evil 7 Teaser: Beginning Hour
PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 DEMO
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Demo
DOOM Demo
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – DEMO
MXGP2 – Demo
LEGO MARVEL Avengers DEMO
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Demo
LEGO Jurassic World ™ Demo
Shiftlings demo
RIDE Demo
BLADESTORM: Nightmare DEMO
ScreamRide Demo
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Demo
LEGO Batman 3: BEYOND GOTHAM DEMO
Thief Demo – Isolation
LEGO The Hobbit Demo
Kinect Sports Rivals Hub
Kinect Sports Rivals Demo
The LEGO Movie: The Video Game DEMO
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Demo
Dead Rising 3 Demo
Zumba Fitness World Party Demo
Zoo Tycoon Demo
Free games with Games with Gold
Every month we have free games with Games with Gold. This March in Games with Gold you have the following games available:
Warface: Breakout (Xbox One): March 1-31
Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse (Xbox One): March 16 – April 15
Metal Slug 3 (Xbox 360): March 1-15
Port Royale 3 (Xbox 360): March 16-31
Remember to download each one in the period in which they are offered. Xbox 360 games will become part of your library forever, while Xbox One games will remain there until you are no longer a member.
Free trial periods
From time to time and thanks to our subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate we can enjoy several days of free play to different games. The free trial period Most recent is the one indicated by Major Nelson with the following games:
Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, play Tekken 7, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI until 28 March with this weekend’s Free Play Days event, plus each title is on sale https://t.co/paHnh5afFu
Of course, if all these free games for Xbox seem few to you, you can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and have the entire Xbox Game Pass catalog and all free games on EA Play at your disposal.
