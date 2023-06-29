the day of Wellness Fairs in Mexico City began on Monday June 26 and seeks to provide citizens with free access to different procedures and services. Here we tell you all the details.

For the Wellness Fairs corresponding to June, the Secretariat of Inclusion and Social Welfare (SIBISO) plans to visit 20 neighborhoods per day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., said day will end on July 1, so you still have time to access the services it offers.

Wellness Fairs in CDMX work in coordination with different secretariats to provide services as a supply center, legal advice, civil registry, territorial regulation, and even health services and you can find things like:

Printing of birth, marriage, death certificates

food trade

Canalization of the elderly

Legal advice

Testing for diabetes, obesity, hypertension and mammograms

Workshops and cultural activities

What is the location of the Wellness fairs?

The Government of the CDMX recently announced the locations of the fairs that will take place this week, which tour the 16 mayors and can be consulted at the following link: https://jornada.dgrt.consejeria.cdmx.gob.mx/index.php/feriasdelbienestar/

The Head of Government, Martí Batres Guadarrama, informed this Tuesday, June 27, that more than two million people have benefited from the 4,400 Wellness Fairswhich the Government of Mexico City has set up throughout the capital, from March 2022 to date.

“The Social Welfare Fairs are one of the great innovations in social policy in Mexico City, it is the Government in the street, in the neighborhoods, towns and neighborhoods. More than 2 million people have been served with various services and social policies. We are going to deepen this policy of closeness of the Government with the citizenry and of social policy in the territory ”, he highlighted at a press conference.

In addition, the capital’s president pointed out that the Well-being Fairs will continue to carry procedures, health services and culture to the 333 priority neighborhoods of the country’s capital.