PlayStation’s subscription service incorporates fighting, amusement parks, fantasy and VR.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 1, 2022, 11:45 2 comments

After yesterday’s bombing, PlayStation faces a February month which may be key to his future this year with the new generation. Horizon: Forbidden West arrives in the second half, one of its great exclusives for PS4 and PS5 of this 2022, but until then we have to wait with the PS Plus games announced for these next 28 days.

Titles are now available for free download if we are subscribers of the Sony service on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Exclusively for the new generation comes Planet Coaster, a successful video game that allows us to manage our own theme park, designing and customizing all kinds of areas and establishments.

For PS4 players we have UFC 4, the latest installment of the fighting franchise with an Ultimate Fighting Championship license and a very successful level of realism, and Tiny Tina raids the dragon’s dungeon, an adventure inspired by Borderlands that was originally released as DLC for the second part of the saga, becoming Individual game in November last year.

Finally, in Spain we can also access the free download of neonHAT, a proposal that we can try only if we have the PlayStation VR headset. In this experience for virtual reality we will face several races in ten different circuits that we will fly over at full speed.

It’s worth remembering that the four PlayStation Now games for the month of February have also been announced, so you should check it out if you’re also a PlayStation Now subscriber.

