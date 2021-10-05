Ligue 2 is a championship that harbors many talents. Each year, several nuggets cross the course and shine in the elite. Every month, Onze Mondial sets out to discover these shadow cracks. After refusing to sign his first pro contract at OM, Bilal Boutobba had two mixed experiences at Sevilla FC and Montpellier. Now at Chamois Niortais, the 23-year-old winger is finally showing off his talent. The former nugget of French football looks back on his early career.