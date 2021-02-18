The films Mexican women have always caused fierce discussions among movie fans, since their themes, at least in commercial products, do not always give something to be proud of.

Even with these little clashes, the movie theater They continue to provide a unique experience to enjoy the best of the seventh art, and in Mexico, a new law will make more people able to experience it.

The Chamber of Deputies approved that from now on each and every one of the films that arrive in the country are subtitled, regardless of whether they are dubbed or in their original language.

We know that there are many people struggling with voice dubbing, so they prefer to watch it with Spanish subtitles to enjoy the original performance.

In order to support people with a hearing disability, the Chamber of Deputies approved an initiative with which all films exhibited in Mexico will have text, regardless of the language in which they are.

In this way, even if a movie is dubbed into Spanish, it will have to show subtitles to make it more accessible to everyone.

If you have Netflix, you know it can go wrong.

Netflix showed a possible problem with subtitling movies

Although we must say that the initiative is very good, Netflix It has taught us that there could be some problems if the measure is not applied correctly.

If you have seen by chance any film in Spanish and with the subtitles activated, you will notice that in most cases the dialogues do not match, and this could happen in theaters.

The subtitling and dubbing processes are not always done in the same place, so when putting a voice in Spanish, small lines are usually modified so that the actors’ lips are synchronized.

This can cause the texts and dialogue of the movies to differ from each other, and if you are very picky it could be annoying.

We still don’t know when it will be safe to go to the movies again, but when you come back the movies will not be like they used to be.

