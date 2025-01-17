The appeal of contact sports is undeniable. With the success of the Ibai boxing eveningsthe number of practitioners of different martial arts rose in the country. However, at a sporting level they are still ‘amateur’ fights whose interest lies in the names in the ring. Well, the model that Jordi Wild proposed two years ago with his ‘Dogfight Wild Tournament’ was totally opposite. The important thing was not who participated, but what attraction of combat. Far from being conventional, the implausible was sought, to captivate the public with a spectacle never seen before.

The last two editions were a resounding success. There were bare-knuckle fights, without rules, fights in pairs and platform tournaments. Furthermore, the networks exploded with 2 vs 1 confrontations and their subsequent evolution, 3 vs 1. Jordi surpassed himself from one year to the next and this year he claims to have reached his limit. There will be a medieval fight with armor, women’s combat without gloves and even a duel inside a car.

However, the real spotlight will be on the night’s main event, A Total of ten fighters They will fight at the same time in a combat where the last one standing will win. The ‘youtuber’ and ‘podcaster’ had already revealed some modality, but this past Thursday he made public the protagonists and the rest of the lawsuits for the ‘Dogfight Wild Tournament 3: Tertium Mortis’.

Fights and participants of Dogfight Wild Tournament 3

– Legend vs Legend without rules: Abner Lloveras vs Pawel Golebiewski









– ‘Old school’ MMA (Muay Thai vs Capoeira): Ousmani Traore (Muay Thai) vs Giani Sandu (Capoeira)

– medieval battle: Christian Torcal vs David Milo Blocau

– Women’s combat without rules: Victoria Albons vs Yess Castro

– Double Impact (2 vs 2): Zdravko ‘Bad News’ Tarnadzhiev and Aitor Gaspar ‘Gaps’ vs Joel Infante and Fabio Brazil

– ‘Car fight: Héctor Vela Vs Hugo García and Izan Plou vs Alberto Romero

– stellar combat – Battle Royale: Humber García, Adama Sakera, Iván Rullo, Julián Calvo, Juan Marín, Amuyen de Martín, Martí Rodríguez, Alex Quilez, Raymison Bruno and Roger Dalet

When and where to watch Dogfight Wild Tournament 3

Without a doubt, this evening promises to break all expectations, since nothing like this has ever been seen. The event already has a confirmed date and location. He Badalona Olympic Pavilion will host the ‘Dogfight Wild Tournament 3’ this January 31, 2025. Tickets to attend the event in person are already on sale, but quite a few are already sold out.

However, for those who cannot attend Badalona in person or cannot get a ticket, there is a free alternative. The event will be broadcast live and in its entirety on Jordi Wild’s YouTube channel, ‘El Rincón de Giorgio’. After its completion, each of the fights will be uploaded separately to the ‘Dogfight Wild Tournament’ channel itself.