According to the corporation, only one road, in Pará, has the flow partially interrupted.

The PRF (Federal Highway Police) informed the 12:26 pm this Sunday (6.Nov.2022) that all federal highways in the country are free of total blockages. In total, 1,023 protests have been broken up by the corporation since October 30, when protesters against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential election occupied roads across Brazil.

According to the PRF, only one highway, located in Santarém, in the state of Pará, is partially closed.

On Thursday (3.nov), the police announced the end of the total blockades. On Friday (Nov 4), there was also no traffic impediment on the highways.

However, on Saturday (5.nov) at 11:31 am, the PRF reported the return of a blockade on a federal highway, in Altamira (PA). At the time, there were also 4 bans. On the afternoon of the same date, Brazilian roads again did not register blockages.

The PRF classifies as blocking when traffic is totally blocked. Interdictions are characterized by the partial interruption of the highway flow.

BOLSONARO ASKS END OF BLOCKS

the president of the republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) released a video on Wednesday (2.Nov.2022) asking its supporters to stop blocking roads. Since then, the number of locks has dropped.

“I want to appeal to you: clear the highways. This is not, in my opinion, part of these legitimate manifestations. We are not going to lose our legitimacy here.”declared in a video published on their profiles on social networks.

Watch (2min51s):