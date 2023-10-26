The UAE Government Media Office said through its official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that based on the directives of the Council of Ministers, it was decided that tomorrow, Friday, October 27, will be remote work for all federal government employees, with the exception of jobs that It requires presence at the workplace, and it was decided that study in all government schools will be distance learning, taking into account the weather condition that the country is going through.
