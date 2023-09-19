This week it finally goes on sale Mortal Kombat 1a game that little by little has excited users with each advance distributed at video game events and also its future assured with future characters from DLC. And now that the capabilities of the consoles are more ambitious, people have wondered what the iconic techniques of the saga are going to look like, that is, the Fatalities.

Through compilation videos by early access users it can be seen that these violent techniques have more gore content than ever, especially with the movements of characters like Liu Kang, Raiden And till Melina. All accompanied by deaths that on paper look very unreal but that people will like for their attention to detail on the part of NetherRealm Studios.

Here are some videos:

Obviously, in the video they are not all Fatalities that we will see in the game, since more characters are coming along the way such as homelanderone of the protagonists of the series known as Prime Video’s The Boys. For your part Omni-Man of Invincible is also invited to the battle, although there are no confirmed dates yet, so users will have to wait months after launch.

In other news, reports have come out about the game’s performance in Nintendo, which is reflected in a video that demonstrates low FPS and also the reduction of textures, details and animations in the characters. If you want to see more about this controversial topic, we invite you to click on the following link.

Remember that Mortal Kombat 1 goes on sale on September 19th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor’s note: The truth is, these animations are increasingly sadistic, and fans will surely feel at home when they put their disc in the console and start executing the different tricks that the game hides.