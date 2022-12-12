We take a dive into the wonderful world of the thick S-Class.

Last week, the Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance suddenly came out of a box like a devil. The thick S-Class has now become completely environmentally friendly. But that wasn’t the first thing we thought of when we saw the images.

No, that was really the look. The car has become a bit wrong, although internal consideration has shown that we can appreciate that. This makes the S63 the umpteenth thick S-Class that is a bit wrong, but tasty. Wrong has a negative connotation for many people, but it doesn’t have to be. You can also genuinely enjoy bad music, right? Why doesn’t that apply to cars? Oh, and let’s not forget that S-classes are rock solid cars without exception.

That is why, especially for lovers of blubber-thick German tin, we have made an overview of the thickest S-Classes of recent years:

Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 (W109)

1968–1972

Perhaps the most imaginative Mercedes-Benz is the 300 SEL 6.3. This is why Mercedes AMG uses the ’63’ name, despite later 63 models being 6.2, 5.5 or 4 litres. The idea of ​​this German Hot Rod is simple. Mercedes took the huge 6.3 engine (the M100) from the 600 limousine.

This was then spooned into the W109 S-Class. The short-wheelbase W109 were a little more soberly equipped, but because of the huge engine Mercedes had also added some extra luxury. This is how the first real fat S-Class was created. A total of 6,526 were built. According to Mercedes, this device reached 220 km/h and you could sprint to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds.

Mercedes Benz 280 SE 3.5 (W111)

1971–1972

Another thick S-Class was not a sedan, but a coupé, the W111 / W112. The W111 was the S-Class from 1959 to 1968. You could only get this with a six-in-line. But in the summer of 1969 something beautiful happened, Mercedes launched the 280 SE 3.5. That 3.5 was a V8, with which Mercedes finally started using bigger engines again (as they did before the war). The M116 was of course completely new and good for a healthy 200 hp.

This allowed you to reach 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds and on the Autobahn you could drive 205 km/h in comfort and luxury! The Mercedes-Benz 280 SE 3.5 came at the very end of this generation’s ride, so it hasn’t been around for long. Already in 1971 the car was taken out of production. 3,270 were built in coupé form, plus 1,232 convertibles.

Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9 (W116)

1975 – 1981

Despite the fact that we all call them an ‘S’, this is the first real fat S-Class. Mercedes finally gave that name to the Sondernklasse sedan. The W1116 came in 1972 and was a big step forward and arguably the best car ever built. In 1975 the world is introduced to the 450 SEL 6.9. The smuggling with designations already started here, because this engine is actually a 6.8, the basis is again the M100. To ensure that this engine could fit properly without the hood getting a bump, the block was fitted with dry-sump lubrication.

The engine was good for 290 hp, but that strongly depended on the market where it was delivered. The 6.9 came on the market in the middle of an energy crisis. Despite that, the Americans also wanted this thick S-Class, which was simply called Mercedes-Benz 6.9 there. You could drive 100 in 7.4 seconds, the top was 237 km / h. That was unprecedented in the 1970s.

Mercedes-Benz 560 SEL 6.0 AMG (W126)

Oh wait, this is the best Mercedes ever. And with that the best car ever built. Seriously, it will never be as good as the W126. Everything is right about this model. Extremely good build quality, styling by Bruno Sacco. For 12 years this model was in production and each of those 12 years it was the best car you could buy.

Based on the 560, AMG built about 200 units of the 6.0 AMG. These had the 6.0 ‘Hammer’ V8 under the hood with about 360 hp. Later copies even had 385 hp. The eight-cylinder AMG not only received a larger stroke volume, but also more camshafts (4 instead of 2) and more valves (32 instead of 16).

Mercedes Benz S70 AMG (W140)

There have been a few special versions of the W140. You could go to AMG for a special ‘Commission’. It was a bit between tuning and factory work. Kind of the same reason why you can’t call Alpina a tuner, while they do things that a tuner does.

For the W140 you could get thick body kits, large pancake rims and sportier tuned chassis. Even extra-large twelve-cylinder engines were no problem at all. For us, the problem is: it wasn’t serial production. Every once in a while one turns up at an auction. The thickest is the S70 AMG with a 7-liter twelve-cylinder, good for almost 500 hp.

Mercedes Benz S63 AMG (V220)

2001

From 1999, AMG was part of Mercedes and many model lines were equipped with an AMG top model. Some models even get several AMG versions, such as the S-Class. The W220 was available as the S55 AMG, with a 5.4 V8 and 360 hp.

Fine, but not very special, especially compared to the twelve-cylinder. There was a twelve-cylinder, but it was extremely rare. In one month in 2001 you could order an S63 AMG, complete with 444 hp and 620 Nm strong M137-V12. There are 70 people who have done that. They were probably asked if they wanted to buy one, because Mercedes has never put this model in the price lists.

S55 AMG Kompressor (W220, Mopf)

The W220 has never been able to break pots as an S-Class. It was a commercial success, but also a lower quality product. So anyone with an opinion and a keyboard. Although they could rust and weren’t as great as the W126’s, the W220 was still a great car. The facelift (Modelpflege for Uli and Mercedes enthusiasts) was very special. You improved enormously in terms of power and torque.

The Mercedes S55 AMG resembled its predecessor, but had a ‘Kompressor’ on top of the 5.4 liter V8, the M113. The result is 500 hp and 700 Nm. If you removed the limiter, you could easily reach 300 km / h. In addition, this generation sounds extremely good: thick and luxurious, but with a small ‘dirty’ edge. Actually the ultimate S-Class with V8. The combination of a lot of torque and a relatively low weight ensured extremely fast intermediate sprints.

S65 AMG (V220)

But it could be so much faster, as the S65 AMG proved. The idea was to tickle the engine of the S600 and Maybach for a while. In this case, the 6.0 biturbo V12 (the M275) had exactly 612 hp (450 kW) and the Germans had to limit the torque to 1,000 Nm. Even serious sports cars and supercars had trouble keeping up with this car on the Autobahn: it took you about 8 seconds to go from 100 to 200.

Mercedes S63 AMG (W221)

The successor to the W220 was the W221, a slight difference in number, but the car was completely different. Bigger, more luxurious and with more prestige. It was almost a mini Maybach. Of course grabbed The House largest with AMG variants, although with a standard S500 or S600 you already received a subscription to the left side of the Autobahn as standard.

Again there was a choice between a V8 and a V12. The V8 was the 6.2 liter in the S63 AMG. Here the M156 engine delivered 525 hp and 630 Nm. That couple was also released later than with the old 5.4. However, the S63 AMG delivered more swagger thanks to that loud V8. A bit ordinary, but that’s just part of an AMG.

S65 AMG (V221)

The engine of the S65 AMG was delivered for a very short time in the previous generation, so it could just stay. The power (612 hp) and torque (1,000 Nm) remained the same. The S65 AMG also retained the old five-speed automatic transmission and not the more modern 7G-Tronic that the S63 does have.

S63 AMG Biturbo (W221)

A year after the facelift, Mercedes made some adjustments. The S63 AMG gets a smaller engine supercharger. Mind you, it was still a 5.5 liter V8 with two huge turbos. The block was good for 544 hp, barely more than its predecessor. However, the torque increased considerably: 800 Nm, which was also ready at 2,000 rpm.

S65 AMG (V221)

The engine of the S65 AMG was also addressed. This was a bit more economical (everything is relative, the thing still ran 1 on a bucket) and gained a handful of horsepower: the S65 has a total of 630 hp. The S65 still uses the ancient five-speed automatic transmission because the seven-speed cannot handle the torque of the V12.

Mercedes Benz S63 AMG (W222)

2013

The latest generation of this thick S-Class appeared in 2013. Again with the 5.5 liter V8, which we also saw in the E63, GLE63 and SL63, among others. In this case the engine was good for 585 hp and 900 Nm. There was a short-wheelbase, rear-wheel-drive version specifically for the front @jaapiyo. However, the most popular variant was the long wheelbase version with 4Matic.

Mercedes S65 AMG (V222)

This raised the question of whether the S65 AMG still made sense, because the V12 did not receive as much development as the V8 received. So in terms of power and torque there was hardly any difference.

Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG (W222, Mopf)

The facelift was a moment for Mercedes to mount a new engine. Logical, because the S-Class was one of the few that used the 5.5 biturbo. The 4.0 V8 with hot V (the turbos are in between) has more than enough power and torque with 612 hp and 900 Nm. The V8 now always has four-wheel drive.

Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG Final Edition (V222, Mopf)

The V12 will stay for a while. There seems to be a small but fanatical following for this engine. However, there is no reason to keep delivering it except for those people, because the V8 is faster and more economical. The S65 Final Edition will appear in 2019, recognizable by the bronze rims.

Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance (W223)

2022 – present

And so we have arrived at the Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance. That E-Performance is of course environmentally friendly marketing nonsense. This is just a ridiculously fast fat S-Class with V8 and a large electric motor that ensures that the car effortlessly passes through the WLTP cycle. With a capacity of 700 horsepower, it will be hard for everyone.

