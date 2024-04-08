All family members of those affected by the flood in Orsk, Orenburg Region, will receive 100 thousand rubles. The mayor of the city, Vasily Kozupitsa, announced this on April 8 in his Telegram channel.

“All family members will receive 100 thousand rubles – and this is not compensation for lost property, but primary support to recover at least a little from the disaster,” he wrote.

According to the mayor, more than 200 citizens have already taken advantage of this right. He added that the possibility of compensating people for rent is now being considered. During the emergency period, the victims will have their utility bills, fines and penalties suspended.

Kozupica also noted that in order to avoid looting, the number of police patrols will be increased to protect flooded areas.

He added that the decision to restore, build or strengthen the dam will be made after the survey.

In Orsk, Orenburg Region, on April 5, a dam that protected the Old Town area from floods of the Ural River broke. Temporary accommodation centers for citizens have been created in the city. Based on the incident, a criminal case was opened for negligence and violation of construction safety rules (part 1 of article 216 “Violation of safety rules during construction work”, part 1 of article 293 “Negligence”).

Six adults and two children were hospitalized; their condition is not alarming. In general, in the region, according to the latest data, about 10.1 thousand residential buildings and more than 18.4 thousand household plots were flooded. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that there are questions regarding preparations for floods in the Orenburg region. It is noted that it was predicted as abnormal, but the current critical situation was influenced by the actions of local authorities.