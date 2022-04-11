Freddy Rincón is in a critical state of health after suffering an accident at dawn this Monday in the streets of Cali, Valle del Cauca.

The legend of the Colombian National Team was traveling in a van and when crossing a street he crashed into a bus of the MIO transport system. Rincón and his other four companions had to be transferred to health entities due to the seriousness of the injuries.

According to the latest reports from the Imbanaco Clinic, the former soccer player has “severe head trauma, his conditions are critical.” Therefore, he had to enter the operating room to be operated on.

With the passing of the hours, the concern among his family, friends, colleagues and fans increases.



Sebastián Rincón Lucumí, one of his sons, published an image on his social networks and sent a brief but heartfelt message to his father.

“Sign old man. I love you, all faith, firm,” said the 28-year-old young man. In the shared photograph, “El Coloso” can be seen with his traditional smile posing in a restaurant.

Rincón Lucumí is a striker for the team Barracas Central, of the First Division of Argentina, which has made his father show pride. It is known that he is in that country waiting for the new medical reports.

What does Rincón’s family say?

Stiven Rincón is the second son of the former Colombian player, who is in Cali aware of the evolution of his father.

As he commented in an interview with the radio station ‘Antena2’, he was unable to see him, as he arrived at the accident site and the ambulance had already taken him away.

“They say the traffic light went green. (…) The surgery they are going to do is on his head. It’s bad,” he mentioned, notably affected. He did not provide more details, since little is known about the circumstances of the event and the surgery he underwent.

“We know that at the moment he is in surgery. It only remains to beg God and good-hearted people to pray for him so that he recovers very soon,” his brother also said. Rafael Rincon Valenciain conversation with this newspaper.

Thus, he made a call to pray for the health of Freddy, 55, so that he can overcome the intervention and the difficult situation that keeps him in an Intensive Care Unit.

At the moment, the authorities are investigating. The preliminary report of the Department of Mobility of the District of Cali says that the accident occurred at 4:44 a.m. on Monday, April 11, on Fifth Street with Carrera 34, near the Pan-American Park, known as Las Flags.



It is not known with certainty if the van in which he was co-pilot actually ran a red light, because the videos of cameras in the sector show as if it were in yellow.

