If you are busy with office work throughout the day and you do not have any time for facial care, do not worry. Today we will teach you to make a facial mist, which you will not need to apply any kind of face scrub, face mask or cream of the world.

This facial mist can be prepared only with lemon and mint leaves. No matter what kind of damage you will get, no matter how many times you use it. Facial mist is good enough to freshen up the face. It will also reduce stains from the face and will also make the face two tone blond. So without delay, let us know the complete method of making it-

material-

1 glass of water

1 lemon

1 bowl mint leaves

recipe

Mount the pan on the gas and heat the water well in it. Then cut 1 lemon into the slice and put it in it. Boil both the pieces well and then turn off the gas. Now add mint leaves to it and then leave the pan to cool properly. When it cools down, filter it in a spray bottle and fill it.

Benefits of lemon for face



Lemon can be used in many ways to enhance beauty. You can also do this as a bleaching or skin lightening agent. By applying it on the regular face, the spots disappear. Massaging the face by mixing its juice in a face pack or almond oil can relieve wrinkles and fine lines. Lemon is also very good for oily skin.



Mint leaves for face



The mint leaves are rich in antibacterial properties and menthol, which gives a cool feeling to the face and also cleans the skin pores. It contains salicylic acid, which acts like a panacea on acneic skin. Apart from this, it also removes the problem of pigmentation. Wrinkle problems are also overcome by using mint leaves with curd or honey.

