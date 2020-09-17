Today all cricketers around the world want to participate in the world’s most popular T20 league i.e. the Indian Premier League. Like every time, for this season too, the team owners have placed bets on many new players. There are many players in IPL 2020 who will take part in this league for the first time. Let us know which players who made their debut in IPL 2020 will be kept on watch.

1- Yashswi Jaiswal

Mumbai’s explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is the youngest double century in List A cricket for India, will be seen playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. Yashasvi has been bought by Rajasthan for Rs 2.40 crore. In IPL 2020, Yashwashi can start the innings for Rajasthan. Yashasvi is also considered to be the future of Indian cricket, in such a season everyone’s eyes will be on Yashasvi’s performance.

2- Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell

West Indies left arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell was bought by Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 auction for Rs 8.5 crore. Cottrell will take part in the IPL for the first time this year. Cottrell, who performed 22 T20 Internationals for the West Indies, would also like to make his IPL debut season.

3- Stylish batsman Abdul Samad

In the IPL 2020 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad placed bets on many young players. Abdul Samad, who played domestic cricket for Jammu and Kashmir, has been polished by Irfan Pathan. SRH bought Samad for just 20 lakhs. The right-handed batsman did a terrific performance in the Ranji Trophy. Samad would like to show his awesome in IPL also. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes will be on Samad’s performance.

4- England opener Tom Banton

England’s explosive opener Tom Banton will also be seen playing in this league for the first time this year. This England opener has been included in the team by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore. Banton would definitely like to make his IPL debut season memorable.

5- R Sai Kishore of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s left arm of spinner Ravi Srinivasan Sai Kishore has impressed everyone with his performance in domestic cricket. In view of Sai’s performance in domestic cricket, Chennai Super Kings bought him for 20 million rupees in the IPL 2020 auction. Last year, this young spinner took the most (20) wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Sai has scored runs in T20 cricket with an economy of less than 6. Sai would like to leave his mark in IPL too.