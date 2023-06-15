The first AfD district administrator in Germany could be elected in Thuringia. Even the left recommends the election of the CDU counter-candidate in Sonneberg.

Sonneberg/Erfurt – Last Sunday (June 11), the AfD candidate Robert Stuhlmann was almost elected the first AfD district administrator in Germany in Sonneberg, southern Thuringia. With 46.7 percent, he received by far the most votes with a low turnout. A shock for all democratic parties. Now even the left is in favor of choosing his CDU opponent in the upcoming runoff.

The AfD District Administrator candidate Robert Stuhlmann. © Jacob Schröter/imago-images

Shock about the election result of the AfD district administrator candidate in Thuringia

The fact that even the left is now calling for the election of a CDU candidate illustrates the drama of the situation, because after all it is on the other side of the political spectrum. However, all democratic parties in Thuringia want to prevent the AfD politician Robert Stuhlmann from being elected the first AfD district administrator in Germany in the runoff election on June 25th. In view of his result in the first ballot and a low turnout of only 49.1 percent, a scenario that cannot be ruled out. The high election result and the near election of the AfD district administrator candidate had caused a stir throughout Germany.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow from the left had criticized the low turnout and indirectly also the election result: “Half of those who didn’t go also bear some responsibility for the fact that the AfD candidate got 50 percent almost immediately.” said Ramelow. The AfD co-chair of Thuringia, Stefan Möller, then accused him of violating the neutrality requirement.

Left tip in Thuringia calls for CDU elections

Like the other democratic parties in Thuringia, the Thuringian state leadership of the left has issued a recommendation for the election of Stuhlmann’s opponent for the district office, the CDU politician Jürgen Köpper. The state chairman of the Left in Thuringia, Ulrike Grosse-Röthig, said that all democratic parties in the district in southern Thuringia must now follow reason “and agree to support the democratic candidate”.

On Twitter she wrote on Monday (June 12): “Decisions on voting recommendations will be made locally. Personally, I think it is necessary to support Mr. Köpper in the run-off election because of our responsibility for our democracy.” And the Linke Kreisverband Sonnenberg also joined in and tweeted: “We want to prevent an AfD district administrator in Sonneberg! There can be no doubt about that! We call on all voters to vote on June 25th. go to the polls and cast a democratic vote”.

AfD survey high shows in Sonneberg

The nationwide AfD trend could also be reflected in the election result of the AfD candidate in the Thuringian district of Sonneberg. The party’s polls have been rising for weeks. Most recently, their approval ratings rose to 19 percent in a survey. This makes it the second strongest force in the surveys after the CDU. After the CDU district administration candidate in Sonneberg had already described to the media that the district administration election campaign was mainly about federal issues – such as the heating law planned by the traffic light coalition – a political scientist has now confirmed this possible connection.

“There is a sounding board for a certain dissatisfaction with federal politics,” said Andre Brodocz, political scientist at the University of Erfurt daily mirror. The current strengthening of the AfD in Germany can be seen in Sonneberg on a small scale. In addition, the low turnout in the district election in Sonneberg is a sign of disenchantment with politics, from which the AfD can benefit. “The AfD is good at mobilizing. In elections with low turnout, this can be of great importance,” says Brodocz. (kasa)

List of rubrics: © Jacob Schröter/imago-images