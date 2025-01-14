World class at 22 years old, that doesn’t happen often in handball. In Renars Uscins, the German team at the World Cup has a player who skips development steps – and still thinks about it.

If you were to listen briefly to the team meetings of the first German opponents at the Handball World Cup, with the Polish coach Marcin Lijewski or the Swiss Andy Schmid, it might sound like this: “Guys, watch out for Juri Knorr,” whose ideas and feints “have to be prepared for her.” And at the back of the goal, “just don’t throw Andi Wolff warm, otherwise you won’t get the ball past at all.” And the most important point: “Just make sure little Uscins doesn’t get rolling.”